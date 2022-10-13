TRIANGLE STRATEGY is available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An epic tale, brought to life with stunning HD-2D graphics, the player will be pressed to make difficult decisions in this story set against a backdrop of the war-torn continent of Norzelia.

Three mighty powers have long waged war on the great continent of Norzelia.

This land bears a long and scarred history that includes the Saltiron War, a war that erupted over control of salt and iron resources. A balance of power has been achieved between the Holy State of Hyzante, which controls the salt, the Grand Dutchy of Aesfrost, a land of iron clad in frost and snow, and the forested Kingdom of Glenbook, which lies nestled between the other two powers.

However, a certain incident shakes the balance between these three powers, which then begins to crumble away...

DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

This product is a Digital Deluxe Edition, a bundle that contains the game and the TRIANGLE STRATEGY Mini-Artbook (digital download).

(The TRIANGLE STRATEGY Mini-Artbook (digital download) is an abridged version of TRIANGLE STRATEGY Design Works THE ART OF TRIANGLE 2018-2022. It comprises of 21 pages, including character sketches of the eight members of the Wolffort house and a collection of pixel art.)

『TRIANGLE STRATEGY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION』+『VARIOUS DAYLIFE』Bundle

To commemorate the release of TRIANGLE STRATEGY and VARIOUS DAYLIFE, the two games are now available as a bundle!

■Bundle content

・TRIANGLE STRATEGY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION:

(Includes TRIANGLE STRATEGY game software & TRIANGLE STRATEGY mini-artbook (digital download))

・VARIOUS DAYLIFE game software