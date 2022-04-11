v0.91.52 Patch Notes - Druid, Elementals

New Class: Druid - One who draws energy from the natural world to cast divine spells and gain strange magical powers.

Druids cast divine spells much the same way clerics do, though most get their spells from the power of nature rather than from deities. Their spells are oriented toward nature and animals. In addition to spells, druids gain an increasing array of magical powers, including the ability to take the shapes of animals, as they advance in level.

Major Class Features:

Animal Companion

At 1st level, a druid gains an animal companion selected from the following list: badger, camel, dire rat, dog, riding dog, horse (light or heavy), pony, snake (Small or Medium viper), or wolf.

This animal is a loyal companion that accompanies the druid on her adventures as appropriate for its kind.

A druid’s animal companion is superior to a normal animal of its kind and has special powers.

A druid of sufficiently high level can select her animal companion from one of the following lists:

Level 4+: Ape, Black bear, Bison, Boar, Cheetah, Dire badger, Dire weasel, Leopard, Monitor lizard, Constrictor snake, Large viper snake, Wolverine.

Level 7+: Brown bear, Dire wolverine, Giant crocodile, Deinonychus, Dire ape, Dire boar, Dire wolf, Lion, Rhinoceros, Huge viper snake, Tiger.

Level 10+: Polar bear, Dire lion, Megaraptor, Giant constrictor snake.

Level 13+: Dire bear, Elephant.

Level 16+: Dire tiger, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus.

Wild Shape

At 5th level, a druid gains the ability to turn herself into any Small or Medium animal and back again once per day. The new form can be any animal she is familiar with. But its Hit Dice can’t exceed her druid level. At 8th level, she gains the ability to take the shape of a Large animal, a Tiny animal at 11th level, and a Huge animal at 15th level.

She acquires the physical qualities of the new form while retaining her own mind. Physical qualities include natural size, movement speed, natural armor bonus, natural weapons, Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution scores, plus extraordinary special attacks. But at the same time, the new form will limit the ability to speak, cast spells and use manufactured weapons, etc.

Wild Shape: Elemental

At 16th level, a druid becomes able to use wild shape to change into a Small, Medium, or Large elemental (air, earth, fire, or water) once per day. At 20th level, she may use this wild shape ability to change into a Huge elemental.

These elemental forms are in addition to her normal wild shape usage. In addition to the normal effects of wild shape, the druid gains all the elemental’s extraordinary, supernatural, and spell-like abilities. She also gains the elemental’s feats for as long as she maintains the wild shape, but she retains her own creature type.

Spells

Druids cast divine spells with Wisdom.

Exclusive Spells:

Summon Nature's Ally V - IX

Summon Nature's Ally List:

Level-1: Dire rat, Monkey, Small Viper Snake, Wolf.

Level-2: Black Bear, Crocodile, Dire badger, Small Air Elemental, Small Earth Elemental, Small Fire Elemental, Small Water Elemental, Medium Viper Snake, Wolverine.

Level-3: Ape, Dire weasel, Dire wolf, Lion, Constrictor Snake, Large Viper Snake.

Level-4: Brown Bear, Giant Crocodile, Deinonychus, Dire ape, Dire boar, Dire wolverine, Medium Air Elemental, Medium Earth Elemental, Medium Fire Elemental, Medium Water Elemental, Huge Viper Snake, Tiger.

Level-5: Polar Bear, Dire lion, Rhinoceros, Giant Constrictor Snake, Large Air Elemental, Large Earth Elemental, Large Fire Elemental, Large Water Elemental.

Level-6: Dire Bear, Elephant, Megaraptor, Huge Air Elemental, Huge Earth Elemental, Huge Fire Elemental, Huge Water Elemental.

Level-7: Dire Tiger, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus.

Level-8: Greater Air Elemental, Greater Earth Elemental, Greater Fire Elemental, Greater Water Elemental.

Level-9: Elder Air Elemental, Elder Earth Elemental, Elder Fire Elemental, Elder Water Elemental.

New Pre-builds:

Druid - Earth Warden

(Old preset characters can be updated by clicking the Reset button)

(Adventurers with new builds in Adventure mode)

New Optional House Rules:

Vital Strike, Devastating Strike: no critical hits

Wild Shape: new shape's HD = druid level (unchecked: fixed)

(+2 modifications of House Rules for old saves)

Added 20 New Elemental Creatures:

Air Elementals

Air elementals speak Auran, though they rarely choose to do so.

Their rapid speed makes air elementals useful on vast battlefields or in extended aerial combat.

Earth Elementals

When summoned to the Material Plane, an earth elemental consists of whatever types of dirt, stones, precious metals, and gems it was conjured from.

Earth elementals speak Terran but rarely choose to do so.

Though an earth elemental moves slowly, it is a relentless opponent. It can travel though solid ground or stone as easily as humans walk on the earth’s surface. It cannot swim, however, and must either walk around a body of water or go through the ground under it. An earth elemental can move along the bottom of a body of water but prefers not to.

Fire Elementals

A fire elemental cannot enter water or any other nonflammable liquid. A body of water is an impassible barrier unless the fire elemental can step or jump over it.

Fire elementals speak Ignan, though they rarely choose to do so.

A fire elemental is a fierce opponent that attacks its enemies directly and savagely. It takes joy in burning the creatures and objects of the Material Plane to ashes.

Water Elementals

A water elemental can’t venture more than 180 feet from the body of water from which it was conjured.

Water elementals speak Aquan but rarely choose to do so.

A water elemental prefers to fight in a large body of water where it can disappear beneath the waves and suddenly swell up behind its opponents.

Each of these four elements has six variants: Small, Medium, Large, Huge, Greater and Elder.

Related Abilities:

Air Mastery

Airborne creatures take a –1 penalty on attack and damage rolls against an air elemental.

Earth Mastery

An earth elemental gains a +1 bonus on attack and damage rolls if both it and its foe are touching the ground. If an opponent is airborne or waterborne, the elemental takes a –4 penalty on these rolls.

Water Mastery

A water elemental gains a +1 bonus on attack and damage rolls if both it and its opponent are touching water. If the opponent or the elemental is touching the ground, the elemental takes a –4 penalty on these rolls.

Push

An earth elemental can start a bull rush maneuver without provoking an attack of opportunity. The combat modifiers given in Earth Mastery also apply to the elemental’s combat maneuver checks.

Earth Glide

An earth elemental can glide through stone, dirt, or almost any other sort of earth except metal as easily as a fish swims through water. Its burrowing leaves behind no tunnel or hole, nor does it create any ripple or other signs of its presence.

Burn

A fire elemental’s slam attack deals bludgeoning damage plus fire damage from the elemental’s flaming body. Those hit by a fire elemental‘s slam attack also must succeed on a Reflex save (DC = 10 + the elemental’s HD/2 + Con modifier) or catch on fire. The flame burns for 1d4 rounds. A burning creature can take a move action to put out the flame.

Creatures hitting a fire elemental with natural weapons or unarmed attacks take fire damage as though hit by the elemental’s attack, and also catch on fire unless they succeed on a Reflex save.

Drench

The elemental’s touch puts out torches, campfires, exposed lanterns, and other open flames of nonmagical origin if these are of Large size or smaller. The creature can dispel magical fire it touches as dispel magic (caster level equals elemental’s HD).

Skills

A water elemental has a +8 racial bonus on any Swim check to perform some special action or avoid a hazard. It can always choose to take 10 on a Swim check, even if distracted or endangered. It can use the run action while swimming, provided it swims in a straight line.

Damage Reduction

A creature with this special quality ignores damage from weapons and natural attacks. Wounds heal immediately, or the weapon bounces off harmlessly (in either case, the opponent knows the attack was ineffective).

The amount of damage ignored equal to its level or Hit Dice. No weapon negates the damage reduction.

Others:

Rapid Shot: Removed uses limit and cool-down, can be used as default attack

Protection from Energy: Ranger level-3 spell -> level-2

Adjusted types of some monsters' abilities

Optimized battlefield pop menu; added show/hide and expand/collapse menu features

Optimized feats of some pre-builds

Optimized Animal Companion/Summon Nature's Ally selection UI

Optimized class descriptions/tips

Optimized racial spell-like ability descriptions

Optimized shield descriptions

Improved some Japanese text

Added descriptions for 137 monsters (can be viewed on battle or arena scene; total 192 monsters in current version)

Encyclopedia: Optimized some monster-related chapters

Encyclopedia: Detailed race descriptions

Fixed: Lower Abilities Compensation bug of some abilities assigning

Fixed: High cure DC for healing spells

Fixed: High DC for Dispel Magic

Fixed: High spell DC of Troll Great Mistress

Fixed: High success rate of critical effects

Fixed: AI uses turn wrongly

Fixed: Destruction enchantment bypass DR bug

Fixed: Auras still exist after battle

Fixed: Aura damage not be counted in stats

Fixed: Crash when enter town

Fixed: Class selection UI overlap

Fixed: Blink bug of arena shop item descriptions

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Bard, class saves and BAB growth with extra attacks, new player races (Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).