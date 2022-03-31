In-game DLC Store Now Open

The in-game DLC store feature is now live on Steam!

This is a free standalone addition to the game, and a small quality of life element we are investigating for everyone across our other platforms. In the meantime - first impressions, looks, UI & UX - tell us what you think!

FAQ

Is it free?

Yes

Are there any bug fixes coming with it?

No. This is only a feature update, but we are working on a list of fixes and improvements for our next all-platform update, coming soon!

Why are you only releasing this on Steam?

This feature has been on the drawing board for a while now and we would eventually like to implement it across all platforms, but it requires different implementation methods and considerations for each. Releasing this on Steam now means we’ll be able to gather community feedback and make any adjustments before we release elsewhere.

Need to report a bug or issue?

---[Contact our Customer Support Team](https://support.thehunter.com/ style=button)