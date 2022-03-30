 Skip to content

Clou - Roll & Heist update for 30 March 2022

Some small bugfixes

Thanks to your help, some minor bugs were noticed and have now been fixed. Many thanks to all who have reported.

  • Your chosen playername should now be saved correctly on all systems.
  • Pyramid activation now works without problems on all systems.
  • Even at 4:3 resolution, the tutorial is displayed correctly.
  • Music volume adjusts correctly in the options during a break-in.
  • Widescreen is now fully supported

In addition, the difficulty level of the campaign has been slightly adjusted downwards.

Changed files in this update

"Clou - Roll &amp; Heist"- Linux Depot Depot 1809172
"Clou - Roll &amp; Heist"-Windows Depot Depot 1809173
"Clou - Roll &amp; Heist"-MacOs Depot Depot 1809174
