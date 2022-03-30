Some small bugfixes

Thanks to your help, some minor bugs were noticed and have now been fixed. Many thanks to all who have reported.
- Your chosen playername should now be saved correctly on all systems.
- Pyramid activation now works without problems on all systems.
- Even at 4:3 resolution, the tutorial is displayed correctly.
- Music volume adjusts correctly in the options during a break-in.
- Widescreen is now fully supported
In addition, the difficulty level of the campaign has been slightly adjusted downwards.
