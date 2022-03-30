Inukari - Chase of Deception 1.2

Hey lil foxes out there,

thank you so much for all the feedback which I've received over the last months.

After the great launch on consoles I'm back with a patch for the steam version. I also planned for switch and Xbox as fast as we can. Nintendo patch policy always took some time. So stay tuned for that.

Also RedDeerGames need a big time to watch over what I've done and implement it to their port.

But I talked with them yesterday and we both will happy to give all of you the best result we can make :3

Features

Improved Boss Fights

There some skills and movements some of you found awkward or hard to read.

So I try to make a change here.

• Better dodge by Boss Fulurs Air attack.

Means they might fallen down faster but the time for dodging or Jump over feels more natural.

• Improved version of snow leopard Schamar

There is a new version of her special attack while she is charging. You can now better see the lightbolts and dodge them. Also reduce its flickering and lightning. To have a clearer view.

• Because of this I make her a bit faster and her attack timer changes from 0,8 to 0,5.

What makes her hunt you more merciless to balance her special attack.

Fixes

• Add more space on that good damn waterfall section you can land on. Its now from 1,1 to 1,3. So you have a bit more control on the tree stumps. But it stays a challenge.

A concluding word:

Its an awesome time for my after finding a great partner in RedDeerGames. As an indie dev. I always be like. NO I wanna do it all on my own. But they truly help me with many things. Mostly to make Inukari better known. There so many LP's out there right now. And yes there a some imperfection. No doubt. But I'm very Proud about my lil game and truly happy to get feedback and critique from all of you.

This all could lead us to a better game and maybe to a Inukari2 which will learn about all of this.

Just saying :3

Kai Kieschnick

Einzelartig Games