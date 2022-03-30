Maintenance Schedule [March 31, 2022 10:00- JST / March 30 17:00- PST]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings the Survival Quiz CITY Development Team!

Since its release, we have received a variety of feedback/requests from our users, and we appreciate it. We have spent about a month revising the game focusing on the feedback we have received from our users, and we are pleased to announce the update to version 1.1.

Here are the main updates:

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when starting up

Thanks to everyone who sent their crash dump files we’ve identified the part of the game that probably caused this problem and fixed it. If you continue to experience crashes in the future, we would greatly appreciate it if you could provide us with a dump file using the form below.

▶︎Link here

Establishment of North America Server

We have received feedback from users in North America about the high latency, so we have set up a server in the North American area so that users can choose to play on either the "Asia Server" or the "North America Server". You can now switch servers from the main menu, and we hope you will find it useful.

Lag countermeasures

We have implemented more changes that should help reduce lag for players.

Reduction of game file size

The data structure has been reviewed and reduced in size.

Addition of custom match functionality

In response to requests from our users, we have made the following modifications

The number of items displayed on a page has been increased to 40.

Rooms with "public settings," "rooms waiting for lobby," and "old rooms" will be prioritized for display.

Stage difficulty is now displayed on the search screen.

The default setting for stage difficulty when creating a room has been changed to "Easy".

Other players will be notified when the host changes the room settings.

The original quiz name and stage difficulty are now displayed on the monitor in the lobby.

Changed the name "Quick Match" to "Ranked Match”

Since many high-level battles currently take place in the game, the game has become a place to play seriously rather than casually, we thought the name "Ranked Match" would be more appropriate and changed the name.

Implementation of a lead-in to the "Tutorial

We have found that whether or not you have played the tutorial makes a big difference in your playing experience. Therefore, when a player tries to enter a ranked match without having played the tutorial, a dialog box prompting the player to play the tutorial is now displayed. If you select "Ranked Match" twice, you will be able to play a ranked match without playing the tutorial.

Adjustment of game balance

Narrowed bazooka attack range by 20%.

The amount of knockback when hit by a machine gun on a Slippery Bomb has been slightly lowered. In particular, it is less likely to knock you back when you are in a state of exhaustion.

Markers now appear where keys are placed on the stage.

Bug Fixes

Bug fixes were made, focusing on bugs reported by users.

Fixed incorrect answers to quizzes.

Fixed typos in the quiz.

Fixed a bug that caused a person to be blown up when caught in a bomb while crawlling up a slope while in an exhausted state.

And many more!

In conjunction with this update, maintenance is scheduled as follows

Thursday, 2022/3/31, 10:00am - (JST) <3/30 05:00pm- PST>

Please keep in mind that you will not be able to play the game during the maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support of Survival Quiz CITY.