Viscerafest update for 30 March 2022

Getting rid of bugs!

Viscerafest update for 30 March 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Bounty Hunters,

Chapter 2 of Viscerafest has been out for a while now! Few minor bugs were fixed and you should now be able to maximally enjoy the update.

Tweaks:
  • Controllers can now navigate the loadout menu
  • Can now use the back button on the controller to exit the level settings screen in a hub slipgate rather than needing to hit the button on the UI
  • C2 U.S.C. key doors now marked with locks
  • Minor resource balancing tweaks in various Chapter 2 levels
  • Tweaked Puzzle room battles enemy placements on easier difficulties in C2L2
  • Tweaked C2L5 Shoot switch puzzle
  • Tweaked C2L5 escape encounter
  • Changed the triggers for C2L6's bunny line
  • Added a touch of cover atop the train in C2L6
  • Some extra save beacons in C2L6 and C2L7 after/before particularly brutal encounters
  • C2L6's and C2L7's pacing, item, and enemy placements tweaked to make them slightly less relentless
  • Shoot switch holding barrel in C2L7 now has a subtle light to it to make it more eye-catching
  • The standard enemy type version of Chapter 2's first bosses health nerfed from 7000 to 5000
  • Final boss of Chapter 2 was a little too easy so some minor balancing changes have been made to toughen him up just a bit
  • Spawnlings, Warhounds, and Drones explosion radius shrunk
  • Various explosion visuals now better match explosions size
  • Stalker projectiles now have a limited lifetime and will self destruct after a brief period
  • Hellbirds movement speed on easier difficulties nerfed
  • Enforcer projectile speed nerfed
  • Blitzer projectile speed nerfed
  • Enemy corpses now subtly flash to indicate you can gib them
  • Player can now pass through sacrifices
  • Game will now autosave after cutscenes
  • Pressing E after dying will almost instantly start the loading process rather than having to wait for the counter
  • Tweaked railings to mitigate step height issue
Fixes:
  • Fixed profile issue where despite having beaten Chapter 1 players were unable to access Chapter 2
  • Fixed various save issues tied to the timing of specific triggered events
  • Fixed issue with the Chapter 1 boss where if killed whilst doing the AOE attack the summoning circles wouldn't disappear
  • Fixed weird selection bug with the push platforms in C2L2
  • Fixed a soft lock-in C2L2 caused by a door being unintentionally closable
  • Fixed C2L3's Fortune Cookie
  • Fixed a soft lock-in C2L4 caused by the switches around the puzzle elevators the base for if you fall down not working
  • Fixed a navmesh issue that caused enemies to walk through glass in C2L4
  • Fixed the game autosaving in the middle of the first boss fight of Chapter 2
  • Fixed platforms in C2L5 breaking after loading a save
  • Fixed pillar platforms in C2L5 infinitely looping audio
  • Fixed dialogue in C2L5 replaying if using the elevator again upon loading a save
  • Fixed saves breaking in the train station segment of C2L5
  • Fixed C2L3 and C2L7's secret armor not triggering the secret on pickup
  • Fixed bug that caused stun barrels to do way to much damage to the final boss of chapter 2
  • Fixed issue where punching the final boss of Chapter 2 whilst he was stunned would cause the player's weapons to vanish
  • Fixed bug where push platforms became unusable after loading a save
  • Fixed explosions not properly pushing the player like they should
  • Fixed bug where some explosions would deal double damage to the player
  • Fixed Spawnlings death sound not playing
  • Fixed items gravitate component ignoring cracked walls
  • Fixed issue where the player was unable to lock onto the first boss
  • Fixed bug where if you entered a level without the last weapon you had equipped in your inventory, your weapons wouldn't work properly

Known issue, will be fixed very soon:
Banshee remains idle whilst being attacked

Don't forget to let us know how's your progress so far! Join our Discord server, we can have a talk there!

