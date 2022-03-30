Getting rid of bugs!

Hello, Bounty Hunters,

Chapter 2 of Viscerafest has been out for a while now! Few minor bugs were fixed and you should now be able to maximally enjoy the update.

Tweaks:

Controllers can now navigate the loadout menu

Can now use the back button on the controller to exit the level settings screen in a hub slipgate rather than needing to hit the button on the UI

C2 U.S.C. key doors now marked with locks

Minor resource balancing tweaks in various Chapter 2 levels

Tweaked Puzzle room battles enemy placements on easier difficulties in C2L2

Tweaked C2L5 Shoot switch puzzle

Tweaked C2L5 escape encounter

Changed the triggers for C2L6's bunny line

Added a touch of cover atop the train in C2L6

Some extra save beacons in C2L6 and C2L7 after/before particularly brutal encounters

C2L6's and C2L7's pacing, item, and enemy placements tweaked to make them slightly less relentless

Shoot switch holding barrel in C2L7 now has a subtle light to it to make it more eye-catching

The standard enemy type version of Chapter 2's first bosses health nerfed from 7000 to 5000

Final boss of Chapter 2 was a little too easy so some minor balancing changes have been made to toughen him up just a bit

Spawnlings, Warhounds, and Drones explosion radius shrunk

Various explosion visuals now better match explosions size

Stalker projectiles now have a limited lifetime and will self destruct after a brief period

Hellbirds movement speed on easier difficulties nerfed

Enforcer projectile speed nerfed

Blitzer projectile speed nerfed

Enemy corpses now subtly flash to indicate you can gib them

Player can now pass through sacrifices

Game will now autosave after cutscenes

Pressing E after dying will almost instantly start the loading process rather than having to wait for the counter

Tweaked railings to mitigate step height issue

Fixes:

Fixed profile issue where despite having beaten Chapter 1 players were unable to access Chapter 2

Fixed various save issues tied to the timing of specific triggered events

Fixed issue with the Chapter 1 boss where if killed whilst doing the AOE attack the summoning circles wouldn't disappear

Fixed weird selection bug with the push platforms in C2L2

Fixed a soft lock-in C2L2 caused by a door being unintentionally closable

Fixed C2L3's Fortune Cookie

Fixed a soft lock-in C2L4 caused by the switches around the puzzle elevators the base for if you fall down not working

Fixed a navmesh issue that caused enemies to walk through glass in C2L4

Fixed the game autosaving in the middle of the first boss fight of Chapter 2

Fixed platforms in C2L5 breaking after loading a save

Fixed pillar platforms in C2L5 infinitely looping audio

Fixed dialogue in C2L5 replaying if using the elevator again upon loading a save

Fixed saves breaking in the train station segment of C2L5

Fixed C2L3 and C2L7's secret armor not triggering the secret on pickup

Fixed bug that caused stun barrels to do way to much damage to the final boss of chapter 2

Fixed issue where punching the final boss of Chapter 2 whilst he was stunned would cause the player's weapons to vanish

Fixed bug where push platforms became unusable after loading a save

Fixed explosions not properly pushing the player like they should

Fixed bug where some explosions would deal double damage to the player

Fixed Spawnlings death sound not playing

Fixed items gravitate component ignoring cracked walls

Fixed issue where the player was unable to lock onto the first boss

Fixed bug where if you entered a level without the last weapon you had equipped in your inventory, your weapons wouldn't work properly

Known issue, will be fixed very soon:

Banshee remains idle whilst being attacked

Don't forget to let us know how's your progress so far! Join our Discord server, we can have a talk there!