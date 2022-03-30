Getting rid of bugs!

Hello, Bounty Hunters,
Chapter 2 of Viscerafest has been out for a while now! Few minor bugs were fixed and you should now be able to maximally enjoy the update.
Tweaks:
- Controllers can now navigate the loadout menu
- Can now use the back button on the controller to exit the level settings screen in a hub slipgate rather than needing to hit the button on the UI
- C2 U.S.C. key doors now marked with locks
- Minor resource balancing tweaks in various Chapter 2 levels
- Tweaked Puzzle room battles enemy placements on easier difficulties in C2L2
- Tweaked C2L5 Shoot switch puzzle
- Tweaked C2L5 escape encounter
- Changed the triggers for C2L6's bunny line
- Added a touch of cover atop the train in C2L6
- Some extra save beacons in C2L6 and C2L7 after/before particularly brutal encounters
- C2L6's and C2L7's pacing, item, and enemy placements tweaked to make them slightly less relentless
- Shoot switch holding barrel in C2L7 now has a subtle light to it to make it more eye-catching
- The standard enemy type version of Chapter 2's first bosses health nerfed from 7000 to 5000
- Final boss of Chapter 2 was a little too easy so some minor balancing changes have been made to toughen him up just a bit
- Spawnlings, Warhounds, and Drones explosion radius shrunk
- Various explosion visuals now better match explosions size
- Stalker projectiles now have a limited lifetime and will self destruct after a brief period
- Hellbirds movement speed on easier difficulties nerfed
- Enforcer projectile speed nerfed
- Blitzer projectile speed nerfed
- Enemy corpses now subtly flash to indicate you can gib them
- Player can now pass through sacrifices
- Game will now autosave after cutscenes
- Pressing E after dying will almost instantly start the loading process rather than having to wait for the counter
- Tweaked railings to mitigate step height issue
Fixes:
- Fixed profile issue where despite having beaten Chapter 1 players were unable to access Chapter 2
- Fixed various save issues tied to the timing of specific triggered events
- Fixed issue with the Chapter 1 boss where if killed whilst doing the AOE attack the summoning circles wouldn't disappear
- Fixed weird selection bug with the push platforms in C2L2
- Fixed a soft lock-in C2L2 caused by a door being unintentionally closable
- Fixed C2L3's Fortune Cookie
- Fixed a soft lock-in C2L4 caused by the switches around the puzzle elevators the base for if you fall down not working
- Fixed a navmesh issue that caused enemies to walk through glass in C2L4
- Fixed the game autosaving in the middle of the first boss fight of Chapter 2
- Fixed platforms in C2L5 breaking after loading a save
- Fixed pillar platforms in C2L5 infinitely looping audio
- Fixed dialogue in C2L5 replaying if using the elevator again upon loading a save
- Fixed saves breaking in the train station segment of C2L5
- Fixed C2L3 and C2L7's secret armor not triggering the secret on pickup
- Fixed bug that caused stun barrels to do way to much damage to the final boss of chapter 2
- Fixed issue where punching the final boss of Chapter 2 whilst he was stunned would cause the player's weapons to vanish
- Fixed bug where push platforms became unusable after loading a save
- Fixed explosions not properly pushing the player like they should
- Fixed bug where some explosions would deal double damage to the player
- Fixed Spawnlings death sound not playing
- Fixed items gravitate component ignoring cracked walls
- Fixed issue where the player was unable to lock onto the first boss
- Fixed bug where if you entered a level without the last weapon you had equipped in your inventory, your weapons wouldn't work properly
Known issue, will be fixed very soon:
Banshee remains idle whilst being attacked
