New feature added

I've added a new little functionality which will help me eliminating those rare bugs that can pop up from time to time.

In the options menu, a new button is available : "Other"



This will enable you to send in the log file for your previous game to me. This log file contains game related data and most importantly, bug dumps if the game has crashed.

So help me to help you get an even better game, by sending in those logfiles whenever you experience a problem :-) - Please note though, that the button is only visible when you access options from within an active game.

At the same time, I have fixed a bug in the parcel delivery mission, where the reward was cut down to almost nothing if you reloaded the game on the same planet as where you needed to delivery the package.