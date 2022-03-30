[v1.6.0] Added shortcut keys to move the camera in the 3D view screen

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.6.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added shortcut keys to move the camera in the 3D view screen

■ Fixes

Fixed the line-of-sight information when returning to the confirmation screen after exporting data for 3D printing

Fixed the label for "Long Coat (Stand-up Collar)"

Fixed an issue where skin masks would not work with certain colors

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

1 key : Move to front

2 key : Tilt 15° downward

3 key : Move to front right

4 key : Rotate 15° to the left

5 key : Switch projection type (perspective projection/parallel projection)

6 key : Rotate 15° to the right

7 key : Move straight up

8 key : Tilt 15° upward

9 key : Invert

▼Keyboard Shortcuts

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/900006050066