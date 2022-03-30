 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VRoid Studio update for 30 March 2022

[v1.6.0] Added shortcut keys to move the camera in the 3D view screen

Share · View all patches · Build 8463608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.6.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added shortcut keys to move the camera in the 3D view screen

■ Fixes

  • Fixed the line-of-sight information when returning to the confirmation screen after exporting data for 3D printing
  • Fixed the label for "Long Coat (Stand-up Collar)"
  • Fixed an issue where skin masks would not work with certain colors

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

shortcut keys to move the camera in the 3D view screen
1 key : Move to front
2 key : Tilt 15° downward
3 key : Move to front right
4 key : Rotate 15° to the left
5 key : Switch projection type (perspective projection/parallel projection)
6 key : Rotate 15° to the right
7 key : Move straight up
8 key : Tilt 15° upward
9 key : Invert

▼Keyboard Shortcuts
https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/900006050066

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1486351
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1486352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.