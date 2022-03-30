 Skip to content

GunboundM update for 30 March 2022

UPDATE 2022-03-30

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Tank
Eraser: Increases weapon 1 and weapon S damage by 5%
IceStorm: Weapon 2's bombs are more focused.


■ Dungeon
Dungeon Spirit: A battle pet that players use only for dungeon play, and will disappear when the dungeon is reset.
100 Dungeon Coins to all players (Dungeon Coin exclusive items to be planned in the future)

■ Steam support
Full screen support with the resolution that fits your monitor

■ Other
Improved update function in some regions
Android Ads Improvements

Changed files in this update

바운드M 개발자 콤프 Depot 991711
