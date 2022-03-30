UPDATE 2022-03-30

Share · View all patches · Build 8463536 · Last edited 30 March 2022 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy

■ Tank

Eraser: Increases weapon 1 and weapon S damage by 5%

IceStorm: Weapon 2's bombs are more focused.



■ Dungeon

Dungeon Spirit: A battle pet that players use only for dungeon play, and will disappear when the dungeon is reset.

100 Dungeon Coins to all players (Dungeon Coin exclusive items to be planned in the future)

■ Steam support

Full screen support with the resolution that fits your monitor

■ Other

Improved update function in some regions

Android Ads Improvements