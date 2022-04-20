Luminous Night - 1.14.1.0 Patch Notes

Become the avatar once more and take on new challenges in Luminous Night - Minecraft Dungeons' second seasonal adventure. Explore the Tower by night, with fresh floors that feature mysterious murals, perplexing puzzles, and a fiery foe that may prove too hot to handle for even the most seasoned adventurers. Earn new, radiant rewards that will light up your surroundings with bioluminescent delight, from thematic skins and emotes to dreadfully adorable Ministrosity and Abomination pets. Up your game with additional quality-of-life features such as the storage chest and improved user interface. Luminous Night is here - what will you discover before daybreak?

Check out the latest Developer Diary for a run through on some of the new features! The Seasonal Adventures FAQ is also a great resource to learn even more about seasons in Minecraft Dungeons.

The Tower:

Explore the Tower as you've never seen it before, with floors that feature new biomes, perplexing puzzles, and the Wildfire - an old fan favorite that is making a triumphant return to the Minecraft universe.

Adventure Points are now rewarded after clearing each floor of the Tower, even if the Tower run is failed. Clearing the Tower grants maximum points!

When a floor has been cleared of all mobs, there is now a popup notification to indicate the floor is now clear

The waypoint to the exit now only appears when the floor has been cleared

Seasonal Adventure Rewards and Progression:

Luminous Night features plenty of radiant rewards that will light up your surroundings with bioluminescent delight! These include the dreadfully adorable Ministrosity and Abomination pets, but also plenty of shiny emotes, skins, capes, and flairs.

The active season can be changed in the Adventure Hub so you can still earn rank and rewards from Season 1. Setting the season in the Adventure Hub will make all Adventure Points go toward ranking up in the selected season!

New and exciting weekly challenges have been added to the rotation, with many adjustments to pacing made directly from community feedback

A popup message now appears during gameplay to let you know when weekly challenges have been completed

Many reworks to the Adventure Hub for better readability and navigation

Storage Chest:

The Storage Chest has been added to The Camp, allowing you to store an additional 300 items per character

Contents in the Storage Chest can be transferred between platforms, along with other character data, using Cloud Saves

New Achievements:

With this release, you'll discover and unlock 10 new achievements during your adventures!

Fixes and Changes:

Stability

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

The Tower

Fire-resistant mobs can no longer fall into lava on certain Tower floors

The Uniquesmith now upgrades the power level of a selected item to match the player's strongest piece of gear

Fixed multiple exploits surrounding bosses and obtaining overpowered gear in the Tower (MCD-6947, MCD-6922)

Fixed missing sounds when bosses spawn in the Tower (MCD-7001)

Added missing sounds to the Tower Keeper on the Tower Failed screen

Fixed some Tower doors that could be opened twice, blocking progression through the Tower (MCD-6916)

Weekly Challenges

Mobs killed by Thorns armor enchantment now count towards the 'Defeat X Mobs' weekly challenge

Mobs killed by the Shock Web ranged enchantment trap effect now count towards the "Defeat X Ancient Mobs" weekly challenge

Mobs killed by Electrified armor enchantment now count towards the "Defeat X Ancient Mobs" weekly challenge

Enchantments

Fixed Luck of the Sea enchantment incorrectly labelling Common items as Unique (MCD-7028)

Updated Unchanting's description to "Deal more damage to enchanted enemies", so it encompasses both melee and ranged (MCD-6323)

Shadow Shifter is now properly affected by cooldown-reducing enchantments and effects (MCD-6389)

Beast Surge upgrade tiers now show "pet boost", as the enchantment affects pet attack and movement speed

Missions

If an Ancient Hunt begins with Spider Cave, the player no longer loads into the mission already surrounded by enemies (MCD-6684)

Fixed an area in Fiery Forge that players could get stuck in after dying (MCD-6716)

Fixed falling tiles on End Wilds to now fall properly when an arena is triggered (MCD-6993)

Fixed doors in Overgrown Temple that led to nowhere (MCD-6587)

Fixed an area in The Stronghold that players could fall out of (MCD-6933)

Fixed the Fiery Forge ambush gate's forcefield remaining visible after the gate is opened

Removed a pesky invisible barrier in Highblock Halls

Fixed players not being able to pass through a gate in Pumpkin Pastures in online multiplayer

Fixed an area on Windswept Peaks that allowed players to walk through walls (MCD-6401)

Fixed a gate on Broken Citadel not appearing for clients during online multiplayer sessions

Fixed redstone cores on Fiery Forge lacking button prompts when interacting with a controller

Fixed an invisible barrier that blocked TNT in the spider den area of Creeper Woods

Players can no longer get stuck in a puzzle cube on Gale Sanctum

Quadrupled Minecart damage to players in response to community feedback

Gear

Daggers, Scythes, and their respective Unique variants have been added as potential gear drops in Lone Fortress on Adventure difficulty

Melons now heal 75% over 15 seconds (MCD-7019)

Bosses can no longer be instantly defeated with Scatter Mines (MCD-6683)

Mobs

Spiders, Witches, and Frozen Zombies can no longer shoot projectiles after being defeated (MCD-6995)

Skeleton Vanguards now have more enchantment options (MCD-6634)

Raid Captains are now immune to wind (MCD-6783)

Solemn Giant now wears a helmet (MCD-7000)

Jungle Abomination

The Jungle Abomination arena in Overgrown Temple is now smaller

Chase speed has been increased to 1.4

Altered poison 360 attack to fire two volleys 0.5s apart with a 22.5-degree difference in angle

Damage multiplier for poison darts has been increased to 1.35

Poison 360-degree attack cooldown has been reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds

Added combined attack, which summons vines and fires 360-degree darts at the same time

Created new projectile and poison effect for the Jungle Abomination's attack

Added Poison (5s) to the Jungle Abomination’s melee attack

Added poison resistance to the Jungle Abomination

Wretched Wraith

Wretched Wraith Health Increased from 9,000 to 11,000

Wretched Wraith incoming ranged damage reduced from 0.7 to 0.6

Wretched Wraith is now affected by the Smiting enchantment

User Interface

If you’re playing in South Korea, we added gameplay timers and notices in compliance with gaming laws to help remind players to take occasional breaks from gameplay

"Damage Dealt" and "Damage Done" values in post-mission screen can no longer appear as negative values (MCD-5384, MCD-5978)

The threat level slider on the mission select screen now defaults to the recommended level (MCD-7032)

TNT and auras from the player armor are no longer visible while in merchant menus (MCD-6892)

Emote previews now appear properly after Battlestaff and Rapier were equipped

Characters no longer stand still after Battlestaff and Rapier were equipped (MCD-5778)

Fixed the progress bar stretching when teleporting to another player (MCD-6762)

The Ancient Hunt screen now longer shows merchants in the background, after visiting them (MCD-6928)

Fixed missing lines on the mission select screen that connect secret missions to their unlock missions

Guests in local co-op sessions can now properly see skins selections when joining an in-game session

The "Settings changes detected" message now appears properly in Controller area of Settings

Players are no longer pulled out of the pause screen if their controller disconnects

Fixed directional input becoming unresponsive after disconnecting and reconnecting controllers on merchant screens when playing on Xbox

"View Controls" and "Customize Controls" menu options now navigate to the proper screens depending on what input method is currently being used (MCD-1133)

Fixed navigation of the cosmetics menu with a controller causing the character to stutter

Fixed objective text not disappearing fully after progressing to a new Tower floor (MCD-6969)

Eye of Ender doors now have button prompts when interacting with a controller

Known Issues:

The following are issues that the development team is aware of and will be working to resolve in upcoming updates: