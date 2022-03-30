0.96.10 - New Animation Blend, Exploration UI, and Crash Fixes

0.96.10

Finally an update after months of hiatus. Just to knock some rust off, so this patch is not really big.

Didn't test much, so expect bugs and crashes.

Important

Older sessions save are not compatible due to changes in the save code.

Major

Combat Animation Blending Improvement (For Player, NPC, and major Aetherel)

Added Attack Cooldown animation.

Added Miss Cooldown animation.

Run animation is now blended with weapon stance animation.

Smoothen Turn animation

Exploration UI Rearrange and Improvement. Separating most of the buttons from Main Menu.

Camp-related function was moved to Game Lobby UI.

Can now drop items and share an item from Stash UI.

Quick Slot can be configured in Stash UI.

Shared items can now be shared back or with other party members.

Abandoning Objective (party wipe or retreat) now increases the progress multiplier and reduces the enemy spawn rate when restarting that objective based on how low the time spent.

Minor

New Trader Icon.

New switch hand icon.

Added Wipe Recovery Icon.

Added Stash Icon.

Swapping Quick Slot function.

Bugfixes

Crash from Inventory/Stash.

Crash during session saving if Permanently Reject item from AI.

UI selection not work correctly when sorting or filtering. (Crash included)

NPC duplicating items.

Player's share to anyone not working.

Player's shared item not returned when retiring the campaign.

Chat timestamp is wrong.

Stash capacity is now set when starting the campaign instead of based on the player's profile.

TBH. I'm not sure what should I focus on next. I try to write some story script but I realize I can't write ****. Before working on multiplayer I need most of the system in place first because I could accidentally break things and it is harder to work with multiplayer, so I probably might have to do a textless quest. (Like the series of objective in different areas)