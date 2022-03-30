Hotfix 1.1

Hello everyone, thanks for all the kind words and constructive criticism. We have been reading the comments closely and have fixed many of the issues everyone has brought up. The following features have been updated for this release of the game:

D3D Causing misalignment and jittering of characters.

DirectX Libraries are now packaged with the game so that D3D works correctly.

In-game character poses have been improved and more closely match the story continuity in regards to the cutaways.

Re-adjustment of cutaway layout to improve presentation and readability.

OS Mouse mode toggle (some have said the mouse is too slow in fullscreen mode, this should help correct it).

Additional hints have been added to help advance the story as some of the game’s puzzles were more obtuse than they should have been.

Added more player feedback to better guide the player through the story.

A few descriptions were not connected to their data sheet and displayed the wrong information.

Please note that Save files cannot be transported over to this newest version, so the game will empty those entries. It is a limitation of our engine and unfortunately we can't get around it.

Thank you again for playing the game and providing us with this vital feedback! We will continue to read the comments and feedback, and implement changes and updates when possible.