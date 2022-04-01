 Skip to content

Rogue Tower update for 1 April 2022

Spring Patch Notes

Small balance patch to bring in the spring air.

Changes

The ballista has received absolutely no change.
Mortar is no longer long-range artillery.
Increased the amount of love the Tesla coil can spread in one hug.
Frost keeps no longer slow but are still rather chilly.
Because of the recent rise in gas prices, the flamethrower’s price has been increased due to its high amount of fuel consumption.
Someone injected pure mana into the poison sprayers.
Shredder’s sawblade has been rescaled to be more realistically sized.
The encampment has taken up Frisby golf.
Lookout reticle has been slightly altered to make it more clear which enemies are currently marked.
Honey, I shrunk the planes.
Obelisks are tall boys now.
Particle cannon thiccc-ness increased.
Due to the massive increase of ghost hunter YouTube channels, haunted houses have loss all value and are now free.

Happy April everyone.

