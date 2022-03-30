Desaturation Point - Version 0.3!

Version 0.3 of Desaturation Point is finally here!

Our cosmic horrors and researchers alike have been hard at work in our isolated arctic lab, bringing you the latest recordings and simulations of Research Station Delta. With nothing more than coffee and terror fueling our development process, we've found that developers tend to work much faster when the threat of physical deconfiguration is posed by creatures of the abyss!

All jokes aside, we're super excited to bring you the latest and greatest with the newest build of the game! Among a great variety of visual and mechanical updates, the newest build of Desaturation Point features:

Full SFX & Audio System Implementation: Ranging from audio cues, menu music, and dynamic layered audio tracks during different segments of gameplay, our Berklee Audio Team has worked hard to fully integrate WWise functionality into the build

Arctic Lab Level Updates: What would an arctic base be without broken computers and flickering lights? We made sure to tack on a variety of visual assets and effects to showcase the corruption happening in Research Station Delta.

Narrative & Dialogue: The story UI is finally here! Listen to Voronin, Gagnon, and MacAuliffe as they travel throughout the lab. Explore their dynamic dialogue systems as they seek to survive.

FoW Updates: The Lab is now more atmospheric than ever with quality of life and visual updates. The darkness hasn't ever felt so...dark?

Sound Configuration Settings: We apologize to all those with busted eardrums from our previous builds. We made sure that audio levels can be adjusted accordingly.

We apologize to all those with busted eardrums from our previous builds. We made sure that audio levels can be adjusted accordingly. Monster & Character Animation Updates

Updated Credits

General Bug Fixes & Visual Updates

However, the work doesn't stop there! Join us in our future updates as we seek to add additional content, monsters, and even level(s?) to our game!

Until next time, Research Station Delta developer team, out!