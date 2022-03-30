Hello Animators! Level 10 is here!

Minus any final balancing, bug fixing, polishing, this is the full game!

Let me know in the Steam forums if you run across any issues, so I can fix them prior to the full release next month!!

I hope you enjoy!

Level 10

Mom has watched your performance as you've grown from a beginner to a competitor. She doesn't want this dance to continue, so she is ready to challenge you to an Award Show Brawl - whoever loses must quit!

Once you accept her challenge, level 10 begins.

Skip to Friday is disabled for Level 10 because mom wants you to suffer through her weekly sabotages! Each week, you'll get a Paparazzi update that explains this week's sabotage. You'll also be able to earn Bonus Award Points each week based on how well a particular Production Department is doing that week.

Sabotages

In addition to unleashing daily attacks of either P.R. Disasters, Hackers, Viruses or Paparazzi news alerts (depending on the week), she also introduces a few daily minigame challenges that happen on weeks 2, 4, 6.

Door Hack (Week 2)

Hackers change your door code every morning. A door code sequence will flash on the keypad. You must match the sequence to enter the building and continue your day.

Pipe Rewire (Week 4)

Hackers sent a virus to your plumping purification system and now all your waste is dropping directly into the ocean! You must locate the icons hidden underground to get the pump working again. Underneath the pump, you'll see the sequence you need for that week. Locate and click on those items in order to get the water purifier working again.

Don't Bomb! (Week 6)

You are given a series of chests to pick from, each chest either contains Awards or a Bomb. The first pick is a gimmie and you earn 50 points. But is that enough? You can keep going and earn up to 700 Award Points…but you also might find the bomb and lose 500!

Final Awards Show

It all comes down to this. After 6 weeks of torture, it's time to show Mom and the Animation world what you're made of!

If you win, you just might earn a party on her yacht.

Fixes

Fixed a glitch that was preventing Paparazzi Room Tips from appearing.

Fixed a glitch that was preventing the Matching Game text from appearing

Fixed a glitch where a Fan Demand would remain visible with its timer frozen if you were preparing a Fan Convention. Now the Fan Demand is fulfilled if a Fan Convention is running or being prepared.

Fixed a glitch where the Executive would re-explain how Seasons work if you had completed one season, didn't start building a second one, saved the game and reloaded.

Fixed a glitch when retraining a Corporate Employee, sometimes the Employee count would get assigned to the wrong Department.

Fixed an issue that made the wrong menu pop up if you tried to access the options menu while in a hard-mode game

Red Carpet Dash Fixed a glitch where, after collecting the final Inventory Item it still showed another item on the bucket. Fixed a glitch that would freeze the game in Hard mode if you successfully completed the minigame.



Balancing & Quality of Life