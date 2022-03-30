March 30th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8462595 · Last edited 30 March 2022 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Event

Destruction Event

Event Period: 2022-03-30 After Maintenance - 2022-04-13 Before Maintenance (UTC+0) Event Details:

During the event period, play Destruction 2 times daily to acquire ‘Illusion Device’s Lost Piece’. Using this material, synthesize ‘Illusion Device Headband’ and ‘Illusion Device Blindfold’. You can acquire increased amount of AP and GP through playing Destruction. Check out more details below.

Play Destruction Every Day! Daily Quest Added

Added a ‘Daily Quest’ that completes upon playing Destruction 2 times.

Quest Name Quest Description Condition for Completion Reward

Play Destruction Every Day! Let’s play Destruction. Play Destruction 2 times Illusion Device’s Lost Piece (1)

Daily resets will occur at UTC+0 01:00.

Synthesis

Synthesis Material Synthesis Cost Synthesis Result

Illusion Device’s Lost Piece (5) 500 GP Illusion Device Headband

Illusion Device’s Lost Piece (5) 500 GP Illusion Device Blindfold

Increased the amount of loot from playing Destruction during the event period

Destruction If you Win If you Lose

Before AP 100 / GP 100 AP 30 / GP 30

After AP 300 / GP 300 AP 90 / GP 90

Below items will be removed during the UTC+0 2022 April 13th (Wed) 05:00 maintenance.

Items

Illusion Device’s Lost Piece

Karma Balance

[Dance of Wind]

Siege Mode

Reduced the damage by 20%

Raining Arrows

Raining Arrows Reduced the damage by 20%

[Sacred Guardian]

Crusade

Increased the break damage by 50%

[Ruler of Darkness]

Demon Rush

Added the break damage to the demon that charges forward

Death Blossom

Death Blossom Increased the first hit break damage by 100%

Rising Wings

Rising Wings Increased the endurance by 30%

[Wild Spirit]

Shift+LMB

Reduced the break damage to only break basic status.

Shattering Smash

Shattering Smash Enemies that are hit by 1st and 2nd attack no longer knocks down.

Reduced the break damage of the 1st attack by 50%

Increased the break damage of 3rd Attack by 100%

Giant’s Axe

Giant’s Axe Reduced the horizontal attack hitbox by 35%

Leopard Strike

Leopard Strike Reduced the break damage of 1st attack by 25%

Increased the break damage of 2nd attack by 50%

Hawk Dive

Hawk Dive Increased the break damage of 2nd attack by 50%

Increased the launch distance with directional keys pressed in the air by 40%

New Map – PVP Karciel Cathedral Main Hall

A new PVP map has been added. Karciel Cathedral Main Hall will appear in the 2 vs 2 Ranked Match. Event Mode – Destruction

Previous event mode Capture the Flag will end, and Destruction will be applied for the new event mode.

‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.

Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.

Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.

Improvements

Improved ‘Road to Grand Chase’ Mission to have [Secret Portal Gathering] map occur.

Improved Daily Quest to open up by each stage.

