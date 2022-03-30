March 30th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Event
- Destruction Event
- Event Period: 2022-03-30 After Maintenance - 2022-04-13 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Event Details:
During the event period, play Destruction 2 times daily to acquire ‘Illusion Device’s Lost Piece’. Using this material, synthesize ‘Illusion Device Headband’ and ‘Illusion Device Blindfold’. You can acquire increased amount of AP and GP through playing Destruction. Check out more details below.
Play Destruction Every Day! Daily Quest Added
Added a ‘Daily Quest’ that completes upon playing Destruction 2 times.
Quest Name Quest Description Condition for Completion Reward
Play Destruction Every Day! Let’s play Destruction. Play Destruction 2 times Illusion Device’s Lost Piece (1)
- Daily resets will occur at UTC+0 01:00.
Synthesis
Synthesis Material Synthesis Cost Synthesis Result
Illusion Device’s Lost Piece (5) 500 GP Illusion Device Headband
Illusion Device’s Lost Piece (5) 500 GP Illusion Device Blindfold
Increased the amount of loot from playing Destruction during the event period
Destruction If you Win If you Lose
Before AP 100 / GP 100 AP 30 / GP 30
After AP 300 / GP 300 AP 90 / GP 90
Below items will be removed during the UTC+0 2022 April 13th (Wed) 05:00 maintenance.
Items
Illusion Device’s Lost Piece
- Karma Balance
[Dance of Wind]
Siege Mode
- Reduced the damage by 20%
Raining Arrows
- Reduced the damage by 20%
[Sacred Guardian]
Crusade
- Increased the break damage by 50%
[Ruler of Darkness]
Demon Rush
- Added the break damage to the demon that charges forward
Death Blossom
- Increased the first hit break damage by 100%
Rising Wings
- Increased the endurance by 30%
[Wild Spirit]
Shift+LMB
- Reduced the break damage to only break basic status.
Shattering Smash
- Enemies that are hit by 1st and 2nd attack no longer knocks down.
- Reduced the break damage of the 1st attack by 50%
- Increased the break damage of 3rd Attack by 100%
Giant’s Axe
- Reduced the horizontal attack hitbox by 35%
Leopard Strike
- Reduced the break damage of 1st attack by 25%
- Increased the break damage of 2nd attack by 50%
Hawk Dive
- Increased the break damage of 2nd attack by 50%
- Increased the launch distance with directional keys pressed in the air by 40%
New Map – PVP Karciel Cathedral Main Hall
A new PVP map has been added. Karciel Cathedral Main Hall will appear in the 2 vs 2 Ranked Match.
Event Mode – Destruction
- Previous event mode Capture the Flag will end, and Destruction will be applied for the new event mode.
- ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.
- Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
- Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
- Improvements
- Improved ‘Road to Grand Chase’ Mission to have [Secret Portal Gathering] map occur.
- Improved Daily Quest to open up by each stage.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Soul of Magus’s Rage skill, Spirit Bomb would work differently from the tooltip.
- Fixed a bug where equipping Sleeveless Turtleneck T-Shirt after equipping the Dark Knight’s leg armor caused the character’s waist to disappear.
- Fixed a bug where Diabolic Witch’s Blizzard skill would be maintained without holding the mouse button down.
- Fixed a bug where Aegis Knight would hit in a different direction after successfully using Shield Counter.
- Fixed a bug where Costume Preview in Collections would be retained in the preview in the Purchase Tab of Trading Post.
- Fixed a bug where Breakfall UI would flash at a timing when it’s impossible to do so.
