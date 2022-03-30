Update Notes for Decoherence (March 2022)

Get in the game with Tadashi, Sabrina, Sam and A.dron.ai, as they pilot their way to victory! Take on challenges on your own, or face your buddies in multiplayer mode!

• Take on Challenges! Face them on your own! New mode: Challenges. (But remember you can also face your buddies in Multiplayer mode).

• We squashed the usual bugs and made sure everything on screen was nice and useful.

• The first rounds were a bit uneventful, so we upped the ante by adding extra kWs for the first rounds of multiplayer!

• The slowmo field was affecting our sensors, so we had to reduce its area.

• The AirStrike no longer fires a single shot, but a barrage of projectiles per shot! -Much more of a Striking motif now.

• And we went retro with saving your game in separate slots! If only cartridges were still here...

• Entropy is now split into two modes: Normal, where you don't need to start over if you die, and Hardcore, with a roguelike death mechanic.

• New Entropy Boss: Bitl.Saws. Go ahead: say that name 3 times in row!

• Fixed Leaderboards Bug