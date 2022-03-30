UPDATE 1.1 News - Cartoonist Boss + Audio Issues

We are on version 1.1! This patch contains a LOT, let's get into it!

General Stuff

Fixed the resolution being weird on the title screen (finally?)

Fixed a lot more of the audio issues, your eardrums have been spared this time.

I finally made some of the rooms brighter, you can actually see what's going on now!

It takes a bit longer to heal now, so now you can actually die!

Cartoonist Boss Fight

Fixed the cartoonist glitching out randomly

Made the cartoonist properly execute its AI steps and will now actually pose a challenge

Made the cartoonist area a lot more strategically challenging

Added save points inside of the cartoonist area so its not as frustrating

Improved the map a tiny bit

Fixed the lighting so its not as dark and you can actually see whats going on

Fixed the super loud lights being super loud

"Chairman" stuff

Fixed some of the chairman appearances not working

Fixed chairman's date system

Prettified up his dissapearing

I've been working so hard to get Act 2 done and I've made excellent progress, Lucy is almost now fully animated in the scenes I have done and I've fixed the pacing issues. Beta testers loved what I have done so far, I think I'm finally on the right track.

I've been updating the 2.0 world a lot more, here's some of the new 2.0 stuff:























MORE! >:)

Have you guys seen my developer commentaries? No? I've been uploading rather long videos of me going through the current game and talking about fun behind-the-scenes stuff, it's a lot of fun! I've got a new one coming out very soon, here are the two that are out right now.

I think that's all, definently check out my dev logs for new content, its great! Thank you all soo much for all you've all done, I'm still so shocked that you guys actually like and care about this game, it blows my mind and I'm gonna try my hardest until the day I die to make this game and this community the absolute best it can be! <3

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CoasterGamesGames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EkrcoasterGames

Discord: https://discord.gg/q4c6VVfmMB

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Ekrcoaster