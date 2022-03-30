 Skip to content

Tomb of The Lost Sentry update for 30 March 2022

The Speedrun Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8462239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Say Hello to the Speedrun Update!

This update adds a speedrun mode, which includes four(4) different types of runs. In these runs, cutscenes are automatically skipped, so it is advised you play the base game first before jumping into this mode.

Now, I will cover the four different types of run available:

Full Run:
A Full run is relatively self explanatory: it's a full, uncut run of the game. Including a timer and a death counter, it's the complete speedrun experience.

Practice Run:
The Practice run opens the entire stronghold up, allowing the player to visit any level and fight any boss. The timer only ticks up while in a level, so you can see how quickly you beat it afterward. Whenever you enter a new level, the timer and death counter are reset back to zero.

Bossless Run:
Similar to the Full run, except it excludes the boss fights. Perfect for the people who are only interested in the puzzles and platforming.

Death Race:
Now this one is a little different.
Instead of ticking up, the timer ticks down. Your goal is to reach one of the endings before the time reaches zero. Now, what makes this type of run interesting is this little fact:

The more deaths you have, the faster the time runs out. (This persists throughout the entire run.)

You can gain more time by beating bosses, and there may even be a way to reduce the amount of deaths you have, but I'll let you figure that out for yourself.

