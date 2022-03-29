Live Stream Tonight and Live Fire Difficulty Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've increased the difficulty on the live fire section of Shoothouse.

We will be having a live stream on Twitch tonight around 11 PM EST. We will be walking through the current Shoothouse and answering questions! Operation Valor Twitch

We've done a lot of back-end work on the AI, adding more triggers and parameters for us to make them more life like. There is still weeks and weeks of work ahead of us but this has helped us lay the ground work.

We have greatly increased the reaction time of the bots in many ways as well as added some more "realistic" aim features. Now... it's not perfect and sometimes they will still have aimbot but we are getting there! We appreciate everyone's feedback so far and keep posting any bugs you find.

After this test, we will do a giant bug fix for the level - such as places you can get out, places you can vault and shouldn't be able to, etc.

Be sure to fill out the survey regarding the Shoothouse alpha and please wishlist us if you want. The survey helps us keep track of all our feedback in an organized manner and wishlisting us on Steam really helps our discoverability.💖

**The alpha test for Shoothouse will run until March 31st.

Join our discord for more information!**