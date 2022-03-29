 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 29 March 2022

Introducing the CSGO10 sticker contest (1.38.2.4 (version 1446))

Share · View all patches · Build 8461767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate CS:GO's upcoming 10th birthday we are accepting entries for another CS-themed sticker capsule.

This time, the theme is “CS:GO” (and CS:GO only). Over the last ten years CS:GO game has evolved from a beta to the most popular game on Steam, and we are excited to look through submissions to find great stickers that celebrate all things CS:GO! The sticker designs may be created in any style and all designs must be original with the exception of Counter-Strike logos or icons.

To help sort these themed submissions, please tag them with "CSGO10" in the title on the workshop (e.g. "CSGO10 | Sticker Name"). Previous workshop submissions are eligible for the capsule, just make sure to tag them so we can find them more easily.

All submissions for this event must be completed and submitted to the workshop by July 21st, 2022, and the capsule will release on or around CS:GO's 10th birthday (August 21, 2022). All items submitted for this event will still be eligible for future sticker capsules.

Good luck and have fun; we are excited to see what the community comes up with!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian

English Localization

  • Workshop_Contest: Enter this item into the Dreams && Nightmares contestEnter this item into CS:GO's 10th anniversary workshop contest

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.