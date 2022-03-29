Introducing the CSGO10 sticker contest (1.38.2.4 (version 1446))

To celebrate CS:GO's upcoming 10th birthday we are accepting entries for another CS-themed sticker capsule.

This time, the theme is “CS:GO” (and CS:GO only). Over the last ten years CS:GO game has evolved from a beta to the most popular game on Steam, and we are excited to look through submissions to find great stickers that celebrate all things CS:GO! The sticker designs may be created in any style and all designs must be original with the exception of Counter-Strike logos or icons.

To help sort these themed submissions, please tag them with "CSGO10" in the title on the workshop (e.g. "CSGO10 | Sticker Name"). Previous workshop submissions are eligible for the capsule, just make sure to tag them so we can find them more easily.

All submissions for this event must be completed and submitted to the workshop by July 21st, 2022, and the capsule will release on or around CS:GO's 10th birthday (August 21, 2022). All items submitted for this event will still be eligible for future sticker capsules.

Good luck and have fun; we are excited to see what the community comes up with!