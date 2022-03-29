Test version 4.8.6 #RutonyChat

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

============================

► #Telegram. Added support for Telegram. Added support for bot (bot presets) for Telegram

► #Twitch. Garbage characters have been removed due to which the bot commands could not respond. Raid support added. Added support for Beats. Fixed !up(!time, !uptime) command. Removed excessive detailing of connection problems (now the program will report a problem only if all available servers have been searched). Fixed the status of the Founders, now it is equated to subscribers

► #Trovo. Rebalanced reconnection to the site (more work may be required, but tests over several days showed a more stable connection). Added support for subscriber emojis. Added support for Mana (similar to Twitch points). Added support for Elixir (similar to Twitch Bits). Forwarded Mana events to Draw, Remote Control, Bot Events. Fixed output of online if the player is offline will show 0, not the number of viewers on the player. Added label Number of viewers on the trovo player.

► Fixed a bug that the Topic for the stream was not moderated due to the disabled option Hide system notifications

► Fixed the form Uploading content to the Workshop, now when adding a catalog, it is correctly copied to the folder with works from the workshop

► Removed authorization through an external browser, which in most cases caused problems

► Draw. Fixed setting Only paid subscribers for twitch

► Order music. Fixed program crash if a track was added via a keyword in a bot preset, but Music Order itself was turned off at the moment

► Help window. Fixed window sticking if scrolling was done during display

► Ranks. Fixed a bug where the current list of Rank Conditions was not displayed

► Bot. Added the keyword $repeat(arg,count) to print the repetition of an argument a specified number of times