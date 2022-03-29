Small stuff update

Hello!

My combing through some of the latest content revealed a few issues. Today's update (technically there were actually two seperate ones) has fixed some miscellaneous, small things;

There was a message from me to players who made it through the entire game up to this point, but it could not be accessed.

A certain character briefly returns near the end of Chapter 3 if you made certain choices. During this, there was internal monologue describing a scene. This was improved, making the situation clearer. This character also mentioned a date, which was off by 2 years because I am bad at math. Formatting was also slightly adjusted to make dialogue flow better.

In Chapter 3, the optional quest taking the player through a small village and its forest has some additional hints that point the player in the right direction, as the conclusion to this quest was easily missable.