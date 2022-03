Caterva has just come out!

It’s a big step for me, even if it doesn’t get too much attention.

I am very proud to have reached this point.

For now, I just hope you to enjoy the game, which is why it's so cheap.

I know I won't be rich, I just want to share it with all of you.

Have a nice day!

Ah! and try the game!! even the free demo. Ah!!! And leave a review!

Thanks!!!