UNBEATABLE [white label] PATCH V1.0.8: UNBEATABLE X NSR and Keybinds Support!

Hey gang!

We've just announced when you can play the UNBEATABLE X NO STRAIGHT ROADS collab… and it's today! Included in the latest update for UNBEATABLE [white label]: PATCH V1.0.8, you can play One Eye Closed's Low, the ending theme of NO STRAIGHT ROADS! A new stage inspired by NSR's "Vinyl City'' is featured alongside the song.

This marks the first new song added to [white label] since May! In addition, both the song and special stage for this crossover will be available in the final version of UNBEATABLE as part of the game’s base tracklist.

That's not all! We're happy to reveal that several quality-of-life features, including the highly-requested custom keybinding support, are included with this latest patch! Freely customize the game's controls to your heart's content.

V1.0.8 PATCH NOTES:

[UNBEATABLE X NSR] A brand new level is here! Bash enemies in NSR's Vinyl City to the tune of the fan-favorite track Low from One Eye Closed. Available in difficulties from Beginner-UNBEATABLE.

[QOL] The long-awaited custom keybinding support is finally in action*, available to configure as you please in the OPTIONS menu!

[QOL] You are now able to configure window settings to windowed, borderless, or exclusive fullscreen!

[QOL] Controller prompts will now properly change to your adjusted bindings Controller prompts will now properly show your adjusted bindings/presets. (works for KB+M or controllers of varying kinds, which apparently includes the OUYA Controller. You’re welcome?)

[QOL] When selecting the hitsounds in options, you'll hear a preview of the sound upon selecting it.

[SIDE A TRACK 1] Improved clarity on controller prompts during the Proper Rhythm tutorial.

[RHYTHM] STAR-DIFFICULTY beatmaps have been added for the NOISZ crossover songs, Done In Love (OVERLOAD) and True (OVERLOAD)!

[RHYTHM] New CGs have been added for first-time runs of the NOISZ crossover songs.

[RHYTHM] Adjustments have been made to True on Hard and UNBEATABLE difficulty to improve flow and timing.

[RHYTHM] Our invisible notes rework from PATCH V1.0.6's Beta is now rolled over into the full version of the game!

[RHYTHM] Minor adjustments have been made to make Forever Now - DOG_NOISE Remix less frustrating on UNBEATABLE.

[RHYTHM] An issue where inputs are dropping against consecutive mash notes has been fixed.

[RHYTHM] Input latency has been slightly reduced across the board.

[RHYTHM] Fixed the song names in the results screen cutting off if the name is too long.

[RHYTHM] When unpausing during a rhythm level, the game will lock until pressing a attack button, allowing you to get your bearings before continuing!

[MISC.] Fixed an issue where a controller preset (specifically the 4th selectable one) displays the wrong buttons in the UI.

[MISC.] Added a new, RESPECTful keyboard rhythm preset.

[MISC.] Fixed an issue where the game still detects inputs even when unfocused from the window.

* Keybind support currently only supports KB+M controls. Custom controller keybinds will be added in a future update. For now, we recommend changing bindings for the controller via presets or through Steam's Controller settings.

BRING THE BEATDOWN: NOISZ STΔRLIVHT X UNBEATABLE



In case you missed it, the first "ephemeral event" for NOISZ STΔRLIVHT launches on April 9th - featuring a crossover with us! This includes a brand new style to unlock for the character Hakuno, new character artwork by our game's director, Andrew, and Peak Divide's MIRROR as a playable song in the game (via the Club Pass)! This is a limited time event - so if you're interested, now's the time to give Anarch Entertainment's take on rhythm-bullet hell action a try. It's free!

This ties in with [white label] V1.0.8 bringing the finishing touches to our side of the crossover: brand new STAR-Difficulty beatmaps for both Done In Love and True, as well as CG sequences for both songs!

And that's not all...



We have a full update detailing our MAGFest post-mortem and a progress update on the main game here!

We hope you all enjoy the latest patch for [white label]! Have a good weekend!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES