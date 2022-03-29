Another day, another patch.

For a while we've heard feedback that AI sometimes runs past a player who is a client (not host) when they are crouched. We've managed to reproduce the issue (thanks theblitz707) and have addressed it. AI will now perform the exact same line of sight raycasts for clients as it was already for the host.

Whilst we understand that this might make AI slightly harder to avoid, it's important that the experience is the same for all players.

As a counter-balance, AI will now be slightly more forgiving for players that are crouched. This means that instead of them requiring to see a player crouched for 0.05s before deciding to chase them, they will have to see them for 0.1s.

As always, thanks for all your feedback. We are aware that some users may be experiencing crashes on overclocked hardware. If you suffer from this, please come to our Discord #bug-reports channel so that we can assist you further.