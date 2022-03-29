PixelOver 0.9.2 Theme customization

Share · View all patches · Build 8460593 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 18:13:35 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this update adds theme customization and some fixes.

PixelOver also got a new review from Gamefromscratch.



New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Theme customization. Blue, dark and light as default and color customization.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Rotate and scale bone at same time. CTRL to lock the rotation.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Adding "Same for next tracks" checkbox when copy paste tracks with conflict.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Color picker popup properties are now saved between colors of same palette (HSV mode, ...).

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed animated image saving with multiple images.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Large palette were handled as an image (so color were mixed).[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Clicking on indexation could crash due to clipboard.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Inserting multiple objects/inputs were really slow and could even crash the software.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !