Notice regarding "gml_Script_dtload" error

There's a new type of error in the game with error code gml_Script_dtload after a recent update. The developers are aware of this issue and investigating the cause.
Here's the entire error code, please check if it's same as yours:
############################################################################################
ERROR in
action number 1
of Create Event
for object obj_system:
File is not opened for reading.
at gml_Script_dtload
############################################################################################
gml_Script_dtload (line -1)
gml_Object_obj_system_Create_0
gml_Script_instance_create (line -1)
gml_Object_system_Create_0```
If you're experiencing this problem, please try using the method below to revert the game to a previous version.
* Find **The Spike** in your Steam library.
* Right-click on it and select **Properties...**
* Select the **BETAS** tab in the popped-up window.
* Under the **Select the beta you would like to opt into:**, select **error_revert**.
* The game will be updated automatically(if not, click the blue UPDATE button) and will be playable again.
We'll prepare the next update ASAP. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Changed files in this update