 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Spike update for 29 March 2022

Notice regarding "gml_Script_dtload" error

Share · View all patches · Build 8460554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new type of error in the game with error code gml_Script_dtload after a recent update. The developers are aware of this issue and investigating the cause.

Here's the entire error code, please check if it's same as yours: 


############################################################################################  
ERROR in  
action number 1  
of Create Event  
for object obj_system:

File is not opened for reading.  
at gml_Script_dtload  
############################################################################################  
gml_Script_dtload (line -1)  
gml_Object_obj_system_Create_0  
gml_Script_instance_create (line -1)  
gml_Object_system_Create_0```

If you're experiencing this problem, please try using the method below to revert the game to a previous version.  

* Find **The Spike** in your Steam library.  
* Right-click on it and select **Properties...**  
* Select the **BETAS** tab in the popped-up window.  
* Under the **Select the beta you would like to opt into:**, select **error_revert**.  
* The game will be updated automatically(if not, click the blue UPDATE button) and will be playable again.


We'll prepare the next update ASAP. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

The Spike Content Depot 1296841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.