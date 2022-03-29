New Update: Mastery

Greetings Mistwalkers,

Welcome to our new update! There is a lot going on and you can check the changes logs for the fine prints.

The update will allow you to raise your skill caps and to start your progression to reach these new caps right now. You will also be able to check out the mastery system (in your character sheet), you will even be awarded free mastery points based on the time you spent in the game!

In this update, we wanted to explore the next tier of the game, check all progression and make sure we can produce fun challenges in the future. Not everything will be doable on the spot, but you'll start your progression today to this next tier.

What will happen next?

We are getting close to the end of our Early Access and the date of the official release of what we will call our Chapter 1 will be announced soon. Here are the key elements that you will get soon:

Raise all reputations (guilds and cities) to the next level (to get recipes, talents and advanced craft buildings).

Game balances for the level 5 resources (gathering and crafting).

Game balances of gears for hard combats (new weapons and armors).

Main story chapters.

With this, we will have our first game. We will have enough content for new players to play while we work on increasing the game scope. As we all know, an MMORPG is never finished, so the release only means that more is to come.

Thanks again for helping us make this game, we could make it without this wonderful community we have.

Virtys



Changelog

March 29 - Version: 0.1.15.0

Features and Changes

Mastery System. Details are in the character sheet.

Talents are now visible during the recruitment of a new companion.

The snail is now 25 blue crown instead of 50.

Fixes

Item level is now visible when crafting and upgrading an item.

Tooltips will no longer go offscreen sometime.

It’s no longer possible to paste multiline strings in chat.

Alterations of bosses that attack multiple times per round will go down by only one now.

Content Changes