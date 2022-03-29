Update 1.0.7: Anzio rework Pt.1 & big performance improvements

Hi everyone!

We started making big reworks in Anzio map & missions. We've replaced most of the buildings on the map with new, cool buildings and props. Many of these can now be damaged and destroyed, making the Anzio campaign much more original, dynamic and replayable.

But it doesn't stop there; Other city and country buildings will be added soon, and also the Montecassino abbey will receive a total rework.





We have also added some props (around 50) which will be used in the Stalingrad DLC. These props are now also available for custom missions. This includes railways, wagons, walls, crates, industrial props and much more.

Here's the full changelogs list:

New features:

•Reworked Anzio map (pt.1)

•Added 50+ new props and buildings.

•New cypress model.

•Added new animations for entering/exiting planes and trucks (as passengers).

Fixes:

•Big perormance improvements.

•Fixes for multiplayer.

•Changes in destructible objects.

•Fixes in many missions.

•Fixes in doors & windows.

•Many other smaller changes and fixes.

The rework we are doing is very very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

About Stalingrad DLC, there aren't many news for this week; We are making props for Eastern front as well, but it will probably be completed after Anzio rework is 100% ready.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco