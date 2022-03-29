Closed Playtest Pushed to April 6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Fellow Mercenaries,

The scheduled playtest we had planned tomorrow needs to be pushed back one-week from now. We’re sorry for the short notice and for all who took time off for tomorrow, but this will give us more time to address some critical updates for the new game mode to ensure it runs as smoothly and bug-free as possible.

The new playtest date will be Wednesday April 6, at 1pm EST - 3pm EST.

As a reminder, to participate in this closed playtest you’ll need the ‘LEAP’ client downloaded (highlighted in red), which IS NOT the Alienware key. If you do not have this key and wish to participate in future closed playtests, please sign up here.

Thank you again for all the support, we can’t wait to get you all into the next playtest!

