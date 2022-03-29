Supermall Level and Teddy Bear Boss are out!

Hi Everyone,

We are happy to finally announce that SUPERMALL LEVEL is READY FOR YOU TO PLAY!

SUPERMALL is openly inspired by the first Shoppingmalls popping out around the world during the beloved 80s. We tried to bring back that feeling, when you used to wander there with your parents, and everything looked so shiny and bright.

The level is structured in 2 parts, THE MALL and THE WAREHOUSE. In the WAREHOUSE, watch out for GIANT BOMBS rolling from a huge slope.

But, as usual, let's the game do the real talking:

SUPERMALL

We are not gonna lie, this is a pretty difficult level, we were hardly able to reach the end ourselves. TEDDY is no merciful foe; he won't let you stand still for a second.

NEW SOUNDTRACK

A brand new soundtrack for a brand new level! Yes, you're right, we said we were to release the OST of the entire game as well, and we will. But we think that keeping it for the FULL GAME RELEASE would be better. Please be patient and just wait a bit more for that.

ACHIEVEMENT DESCRIPTIONS

Luckily, we also had simple tasks. Our community requested this "feature" a long time ago. Can we even call it a "feature"? Actually, the achievement description should have been there from the very beginning, apologies for the delay!

CHANGE LOG

Open level Crash bug fixDestructibles crash fixYellow weak points on bosses to better spot themADE's Arms now glow when activeMinor bug fixes

WHAT'S NEXT ?

SHARK-ADE is NEXT! Are you curious? Stay tuned for more UPDATES!