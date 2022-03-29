Scorpions, Fiery Mutations and New Buttons | 8th King of the Hill Season Results

Share · View all patches · Build 8460248 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

New Enemies

Electroscorpion : generates electrical charge

: generates electrical charge Scorpotaur: stings puny humans

New Mutations

We added 4 new mutations, 3 of which are fiery. Fire deals damage over time to targets.

What a Spark! : Summoned creatures have a chance to ignite enemies when attacking

: Summoned creatures have a chance to ignite enemies when attacking Napalm : Throwers ignite enemies by bombs

: Throwers ignite enemies by bombs Strike a Light : Fencers ignite enemies when they land a critical hit

: Fencers ignite enemies when they land a critical hit Antigravitational Strike: Mages have a chance to significantly knock small or medium enemies back when attacking (no fire here, but it still looks interesting).

New Buttons

[b]Deja Vu [/b]: Returns the player to the start of the level. Triggers automatically on a loss. Deja Vu mutation removed ;

[/b]: Returns the player to the start of the level. Triggers automatically on a loss. ; [b]Soul Food [/b]: disables the effects of hunger for the next fight;

[/b]: disables the effects of hunger for the next fight; [b]Teleport[/b]: lets you teleport to a random room on the level.

Faster Quests

There is now a "Faster quests" option in the settings that lets you skip cutscenes. Warning! The first time after you enable this option, the quest will show entirely, even if it was already completed.

Balance Changes

Bloodletting now deals 300% damage instead of 200%

now deals 300% damage instead of 200% Thunder Lance now has a 15% chance to trigger instead of a 5% chance

now has a 15% chance to trigger instead of a 5% chance Health Bonus (Mutations Tree) has been buffed: [100,200]->[100,250]

(Mutations Tree) has been buffed: [100,200]->[100,250] Health Multiplier (Mutations Tree) has been buffed: [50, 110, 200, 330, 500, 620, 720, 800]%,->[50, 110, 220, 350, 550, 680, 800, 900]%

It's time to wrap up the eighth King of the Hill Season.

WINNERS:

🥇 Izard

🥈 Lectrice

🥉 jozaro312

Congratulations. All three will receive Despotism 3k and Despot’s Game OST Steam keys. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The new 9th Season starts now and ends on April 19th at 18:00 CET.

We would like to state that Konfa Games is against the war.

