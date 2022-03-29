When We Were Many

Nother week, another patch. My routine at the moment is to push a patch, work on Book of Hours and other things for a few days, and then come back, assess feedback and tweak. I'll keep doing this until I stop seeing any significant complaints about the UI. (At least no significant reasonable complaints - there'll always be someone who wants it to be a hexagonal grid or to run on a smart fridge or something.)

BUT this patch is on the beta branch for now, because there've been some significant changes behind the scenes, and there's also an experimental feature in there. I think it's pretty stable now but I bet there'll be some weirdness I've missed.

Ugh, those colours! I'm not sure how that happens, but I usually do it in grayscale now. SHIFT + CLICK selects the extra cards.

There's another experimental feature coming in the next patch or three. This is something that I built for Book of Hours but am considering backporting into Cultist if people find it interesting. Ignore that horrible button, it's super temporary.

While I'm here, how do people feel about a Steam Deck verified version of Cultist? I don't think it needs much work, but it does need some, and it'll sit at the bottom of my priority pile unless Lottie and I think people are really enthusiastic.

v2022.3.q.1 QUIETPLACE

EXPERIMENTAL: Hold SHIFT and click multiple cards to drag them at once.

You can now drop cards in drop zones directly. I didn't think anyone would want to, but you do! You mad fools! So now you can!

Restored some visual flair to newly spawned verb tiles.

A little bit more proofing against one save-corruption scenario.

Tweaked zoom factors.

Fixed Sanskrit Text icon