Pre-Alpha March Update 0.7.0

Greetings!

This is quite a large update and contains a substantial amount of new content and updates.

Soul Goal and Soul Counter have been added to the Main HUD. Each level will have a contracted amount required to collect. If achieved by the end of the final wave, the level will be successful. If not, the level will have failed.

Bloodline Agreement (Story) has been added at the beginning of the level to establish the players name and enter into the agreement with The Devil.

New beginning level cinematic added.

Game Intro Cinematic (Work in progress) added.

Moved the Snakeskin room and Spike Wall room to the Scare Traps section. Pre-Fab rooms will now be primarily for pre-designed rooms.

Guests Heart Rate bar will only show if within a certain distance to the player.

Inferno Updated to apply damage over time to guests that enter the trap when activated. The amount of damage applied is 1/2 of the current upgrade scare amount every 3 seconds.

Spike Wall is now a Sinister Trap and will crush guests to death.

Added Spike wall blood FX and sound FX.

Fixed an issue where guests would not notice the game was paused if the player has clicked on them to view their details.

Police now drive to the location vs. magically appearing.

Collisions for walls should no longer prevent placing scare traps and decor close to the walls.

Guests faces are now randomized with halloween masks.

Guests skin tone is now randomized at spawn.

Guest waves are now more randomized in terms of how many guests are spawned.

Guests are now spawned in different locations for better spacing and queueing.

Player now starts in the early evening. Dynamic Day/Night cycle reflects this.

Weather effects now add puddles and snow in the world. Does not affect items inside haunted house even though they are exposed to the elements as this is an invisible roof for the player.

Added several new ambient tracks to the soundtrack, When player zooms out substantially an ambient soundtrack will play.

Updated the pause and game speed functions so that the time of day will now reflect the game speed.

New sound fx for game speed UI.

Dragging the build window should now move to the correct location with the anchor at the mouse cursor location.

Upgrade Buttons now react correctly and will show the previously purchased upgrades as green.

Fixed an issue where right clicking while moving did not sell the item.

Updated Phobia icons. These will be further developed and replaced with image icons vs. abbreviations.

Fixed the guest details so they appear when you click on a guest and go away when you click away.

Guests will now move in slow-motion when Guest Details are visible so the player can more easily read this panel of information.

New Decor Items (Will later be moved to a Services tab) Maybe A Slice Of Pie concession vendor, Snack vending machine and Drink vending machine. Further functionality will be implemented. For now, it's just a static prop.

Fear Tolerance is now called HEART RATE.

Added PHOBIAS to the game. If guests have certain Phobias and the player builds items with matching phobias this will act as a fear multiplier for that guest and increase their heart rate.

Fixed an issue where the guest counter was showing an incorrect count at the beginning of the game.