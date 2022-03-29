The Grand Grammar Patch

Hey all! So, turns out, despite being from England, I'm not as good at English as I thought. RPG maker's lack of a spellchecker meant that a lot of what I thought was spelt correctly with this game... well, wasn't. And I'm working solo, so I didn't have anyone else to pick up on mistakes. But, after feedback from multiple sources making me aware of this, I've ran a patch (by which I mean, I've gotten every single line of dialogue in this game, ran it through a spellchecker and corrected a few minor bits of grammar too).

RIP my hands with the amount of select all/copy/paste/correct/select all/copy/paste/repeat that it took to get the whole game checked.

You should find that there are vastly less typo's now and a few minor bits of dialogue have been improved, enjoy! I do greatly appreciate feedback, so do feel free to make me aware if there are any other issues with the game or if I missed anything during my typo purging. Or, since it's currently being worked on, any suggestions for the sequel!