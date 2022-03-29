Windows 7 Testing

This update is for testing Powerboat VR in Windows 7. You don't specifically need to have Windows 7 as it should still work for Windows 10 & 11 so if you want to try out some of the new improvements then please feel free to opt-in to the BETA.

Updates

Quick Jobs can now be cancelled and re-started or even swapped mid journey. Your ship will be moved back to the starting port ready to re-load. There's no penatly for doing this, only your time :) Boats spawned for quick jobs are now aligned correctly with the port to prevent capsizing due to collisions with port structures. Port loading points are now much more clearly marked with animated zones. You now must be in a cargo loading area before you can swap to another boat that you own.

This week will mainly be spent updating the last few boats to the new physics system and ensuring boats always spawn in safely.

I will also be looking at overhauling the cargo loading system to be much more intuitive and allow greater flexibility. Unfortunately the ship MFD just isn't up to the task of loading and managing large amounts of cargo so loading/unloading will be moved to an area in the main menu.

This will allow me to track specific cargo to specific ports and display that information to you in a much easier manner.

Bays will also be split into a maximum of 4 compartments allowing up to 4 different cargo types to be in each bay. Currently if you loaded bananas into Bay 1 then, even if it was only half full, you would not be allowed to load a different cargo type into it. With the compartment system this will be mitigated to some extent and will allow a bit of an upgrade path for ships in the future.

This will also allow me to track cargo to specific locations. Currently if you were carrying bananas then you could unload them to any port that accepted bananas even if they were not specifically for that port. It was a bit of a work-around but I think it is time to change it to a better system :)