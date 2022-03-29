Mise a jour Nightmare 2.0

I am happy to announce the release of the Nightmare 2.0 update, indeed it took me a long time, it is for the simple and good reason that I reworked the heart of the game, added and modified some elements.

I also have the honor to present the update to you, thank you for being present with me on this adventure, you are my motivation!

**Added: New AI

Added: New sounds for characters and AI

Added: Name of the players above the heads of the characters

Added: Bonus level found in the Act 1 section

Added: Chapter 1 Act 2 The Prison

Added: Miscellaneous Achievements

Revamp: Jumpscares in Chapter 2

Revamp: Jumpscares in Chapter 3

Revamp: Jumpscares in Chapter 4

When the player has 49 life points or less he will run slower, this also impacts the walking speed, to fight against this the player will simply have to apply care

Added: Crucifix which allows to repel an enemy

Redesigned: Sounds now in memory for better performance

Redesign: Textures are now loaded by the GPU and not the CPU

Added: Item highlighting system to make it easier for the player to find them

Added: LODs on various objects**

**Edit: Death Scene

Changed: Achievement Scene

Modification: Pre-party lounges

Modification: From all interfaces

Edit: Camera rendering

Modification: Reduced flashlight intensity

Modification: Glock18 damage, they go from 40 to 20

Changed: Decreased Glock18 recoil

Modification of the speed of the sprint it goes from 3.9 to 4.5 (+0.6)

Modification of the jump from 8 to 4 (jump height)

AI Speed ​​and Detection Mode Buff

Removal of cardiogram system**

**FIX: Animations and sounds bugs

FIX: A bug where the person choosing a player name, appeared with the name "Player" followed by a series of numbers

FIX: Occlusion Culling

FIX: Issues with AI

FIX: Fixed player names appearing under the local player name instead of the owning player name

FIX: Achievement scene not playing when the player has completed Act 2 Chapter 1 The Prison

FIX: Intro that kept replaying when the player pressed the "Choose chapter" button

FIX: AI Sync issues

FIX: AI detection distance

FIX: In Chapter 1 Act 1, the wrong scene was dumped when the player finished the chapter, which could cause crashes or bugs.

FIX: Chapter 1 Act 2: A piece of ceiling was missing

FIX: FPS drop in a hallway and in the prison in Chapter 1 Act 2

FIX: From the Glock 18, when the player shot an enemy the impact did not go where it should have been

FIX: Some players were connecting to different regions which could prevent players from joining, you can now

choose your region in the game creation interface**

Operation of the crucifix:

When you are chased, you just need to deploy a crucifix to repel an enemy.

In your Inventory, Right click on it then put it on the ground, when the enemy passes over it, it will disappear giving you a little respite.

The crucifix has an activation delay of 5 seconds once placed.