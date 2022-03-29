Mise a jour Nightmare 2.0

I am happy to announce the release of the Nightmare 2.0 update, indeed it took me a long time, it is for the simple and good reason that I reworked the heart of the game, added and modified some elements.
I also have the honor to present the update to you, thank you for being present with me on this adventure, you are my motivation!
- **Added: New AI
- Added: New sounds for characters and AI
- Added: Name of the players above the heads of the characters
- Added: Bonus level found in the Act 1 section
- Added: Chapter 1 Act 2 The Prison
- Added: Miscellaneous Achievements
- Revamp: Jumpscares in Chapter 2
- Revamp: Jumpscares in Chapter 3
- Revamp: Jumpscares in Chapter 4
- When the player has 49 life points or less he will run slower, this also impacts the walking speed, to fight against this the player will simply have to apply care
- Added: Crucifix which allows to repel an enemy
- Redesigned: Sounds now in memory for better performance
- Redesign: Textures are now loaded by the GPU and not the CPU
- Added: Item highlighting system to make it easier for the player to find them
- Added: LODs on various objects**
- **Edit: Death Scene
- Changed: Achievement Scene
- Modification: Pre-party lounges
- Modification: From all interfaces
- Edit: Camera rendering
- Modification: Reduced flashlight intensity
- Modification: Glock18 damage, they go from 40 to 20
- Changed: Decreased Glock18 recoil
- Modification of the speed of the sprint it goes from 3.9 to 4.5 (+0.6)
- Modification of the jump from 8 to 4 (jump height)
- AI Speed and Detection Mode Buff
- Removal of cardiogram system**
- **FIX: Animations and sounds bugs
- FIX: A bug where the person choosing a player name, appeared with the name "Player" followed by a series of numbers
- FIX: Occlusion Culling
- FIX: Issues with AI
- FIX: Fixed player names appearing under the local player name instead of the owning player name
- FIX: Achievement scene not playing when the player has completed Act 2 Chapter 1 The Prison
- FIX: Intro that kept replaying when the player pressed the "Choose chapter" button
- FIX: AI Sync issues
- FIX: AI detection distance
- FIX: In Chapter 1 Act 1, the wrong scene was dumped when the player finished the chapter, which could cause crashes or bugs.
- FIX: Chapter 1 Act 2: A piece of ceiling was missing
- FIX: FPS drop in a hallway and in the prison in Chapter 1 Act 2
- FIX: From the Glock 18, when the player shot an enemy the impact did not go where it should have been
- FIX: Some players were connecting to different regions which could prevent players from joining, you can now
- choose your region in the game creation interface**
Operation of the crucifix:
When you are chased, you just need to deploy a crucifix to repel an enemy.
In your Inventory, Right click on it then put it on the ground, when the enemy passes over it, it will disappear giving you a little respite.
The crucifix has an activation delay of 5 seconds once placed.
