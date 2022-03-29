 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 29 March 2022

Version 0.9.0 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8459123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody! This latest update is the beginning of the next step of DeadOS.

For a long time the Toggle Overlays button on the top right of the screen has been a bit of a mystery for users as to how it works, and I'm going to be bringing out a series of updates that changes a lot of this area, starting with this first part:

The overlay has had these chevron visuals added to it and a slight overhaul of the code behind the system ready for future updates. These areas show which regions have been designated by the Cop AI as quarantine zones, showing where the police set up their formations to try and prevent the zombie threat from spreading.

What I want to do is have a lot more visualizations for a lot more parts of the game including the military and zombie spread, and I want to let the player interact with these so they have the ability to change how these AI work themselves.

I hope you enjoy the update and are looking forward to what's coming over the next few months!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
