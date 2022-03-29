 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 2 update for 29 March 2022

SimFest - Let's Play Train Sim World 2

Welcome to our first mash-up stream! Ben, from our Fishing team, will take the plunge into Train Sim World 2, ably assisted by Nat (and you at home). We'll then switch to the Dovetail Fishing channel at 20:00 UTC, where Nat will learn to fish, taught by Ben. Come and join us for what promises to be chaotic and a lot of fun.

Throughout the event you can also look forward to exclusive discounts to get your Train Sim World 2 collection started.


Join us Live from 19:00 UTC!

Changed depots in preview_core branch

Train Sim World 2 Content Depot 1282591
Train Sim World 2 - DLC 13 (1304442) Depot Depot 1304442
