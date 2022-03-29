Fictorum v2.2 is out now, featuring eight new runes and rune system upgrades!

Hey Wizards!

We're ready to put our largest content patch in two years into your hands! This patch has eight new runes that can drastically change how your spells work! Additionally, multiple runes of the same type are now allowed in the same runeset. Plus, we've added many quality of life upgrades!

Major Changes

New Runes

Blood

Damage is vastly increased, but health will be used instead of mana to power the spell



Stamina

Damage is vastly reduced, but stamina will be used instead of mana to power the spell



Drain

A portion of spell damage is leeched as energy



Implosion

Deals a percentage of radial damage every .1s



Doom

Spell is automatically cast when you kill someone, but can no longer be directly cast



Wrath

Spell is automatically cast upon hiyting an enemy, but can no longer be directly cast



Pain

Spell is automatically cast upon being hit, but can no longer be directly cast



Fury

Spell is automatically cast along with any other spell, but this one can no longer be directly cast



Runeset Changes

Multiple runes of the same type are now allowed in the same runeset! Ever wanted to have 50 multishot fireballs? Well, now you can!



Minor Enhancements

Rune mana cost is now applied based on the amount shaped (initial rune power for base cost and current shaping amount for channeling)

The tutorial is now skippable and, once skipped, opens a quick tips screen showing the key features of the game

The time between key presses to toggle flight/vault has been reduced from <=.5s to <=.2s

Added a Toggle Flight hotkey

Dash has been overhauled to have better aiming, better animation, and smoother movement

Incendium's mana cost has been reduced 20-->13

Rune negative values will no longer roll beyond the maximum negative amount

Added a Purge History button in the developer menu which will erase the character history in order to reduce load time

Magic, Rare, and Unique runes have smaller, more appropriate stat ranges, making them more consistent

Chain rune strength increases will now diminish the damage loss for chain reactions

Trap runes are now compatible with projectile spells

Nova runes are now compatible with projectile spells

A new perk is available for selection

The ending credits can now be skipped

Automatically generated runesets will now pick runes of the same type as a last resort

The reduced channeling cost grace period for projectile and area spells has been reduced from .5s --> .2s

The grace period of draining health once mana has been depleted has been reduced .5s --> .25s

Walking momentum is kept when flight is toggled and vice versa

Concentrate, Efficiency, Magic's Reach, Bounce, and Massive runes have been rebalanced

Base elemental projectiles created by Chaos, Order, and Spiral will now include damage bonuses

Spell slots will visually update when they can and can't cast be cast

You can no longer equip/unequip an item that would reduce your health or mana to 0

There is now no maximum essence cost for disenchanting and purchasing items

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would prevent movement while in observer mode

Fixed a bug that would cause enemy weapons to float in mid-air if their wielder was killed mid-swing

Cancelling Spellblade no longer spawns a persistent glow

Fixed a bug for the Bulwark that would cause Sentinel runes to increase channeling cost

Fixed a bug that would prevent clairvoyance during the Brazmek boss fight

The playthrough statistics screen will now show value ranges for magical-unique runes

Map location focusing on the world map with gamepad has been significantly improved

The fictorum is no longer invisible after toggling observer mode while using the first person camera

Inventory camera transition has been slightly improved

Reward choices now have a substantially lower chance of spawning exactly the same item

Fixed a bug that could cause inconsistent event selection behavior when overlapping the inquisition legion

The cast animations for Candy Cane and Snowball have been improved

Fixed a bug that would clear falling lateral friction and flying breaking deceleration after flying

Familiars and Sentinels will now properly target summoned shamblers

Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when destroying a physics-simulated piece of loot or furniture

Chlorobeam no longer knocks down trees

Fixed a bug that would prevent Echo runes from working with Area spells

Familiars can no longer affect the player with their spells

Fixed a bug that could cause staircases within castle structures to float in midair

Chaos on Chlorobeam will no longer only hit the ground in front of the player

Fixed a rare bug with the enchantment window that could cause spellcasting to be locked

Projectile rune interactions have been standardized for Pierce, Bounce, Trap, Chain, and Echo

Adds will now spawn with the proper material during the balmur fight

Sentinels will now properly fire roller projectiles (Fire Wave, Tremor, etc.)

Fixed a bug that would prevent Master Modifier from triggering

Fixed a bug that could cause bosses to permanently target a sentinel or familiar

Fixed a bug that would show improper mana values when a penalty to mana was applied from a passive

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.