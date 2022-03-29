Fictorum v2.2 is out now, featuring eight new runes and rune system upgrades!

Hey Wizards!
We're ready to put our largest content patch in two years into your hands! This patch has eight new runes that can drastically change how your spells work! Additionally, multiple runes of the same type are now allowed in the same runeset. Plus, we've added many quality of life upgrades!
Major Changes
New Runes
Blood
Damage is vastly increased, but health will be used instead of mana to power the spell
Stamina
Damage is vastly reduced, but stamina will be used instead of mana to power the spell
Drain
A portion of spell damage is leeched as energy
Implosion
Deals a percentage of radial damage every .1s
Doom
Spell is automatically cast when you kill someone, but can no longer be directly cast
Wrath
Spell is automatically cast upon hiyting an enemy, but can no longer be directly cast
Pain
Spell is automatically cast upon being hit, but can no longer be directly cast
Fury
Spell is automatically cast along with any other spell, but this one can no longer be directly cast
Runeset Changes
Multiple runes of the same type are now allowed in the same runeset! Ever wanted to have 50 multishot fireballs? Well, now you can!
Minor Enhancements
- Rune mana cost is now applied based on the amount shaped (initial rune power for base cost and current shaping amount for channeling)
- The tutorial is now skippable and, once skipped, opens a quick tips screen showing the key features of the game
- The time between key presses to toggle flight/vault has been reduced from <=.5s to <=.2s
- Added a Toggle Flight hotkey
- Dash has been overhauled to have better aiming, better animation, and smoother movement
- Incendium's mana cost has been reduced 20-->13
- Rune negative values will no longer roll beyond the maximum negative amount
- Added a Purge History button in the developer menu which will erase the character history in order to reduce load time
- Magic, Rare, and Unique runes have smaller, more appropriate stat ranges, making them more consistent
- Chain rune strength increases will now diminish the damage loss for chain reactions
- Trap runes are now compatible with projectile spells
- Nova runes are now compatible with projectile spells
- A new perk is available for selection
- The ending credits can now be skipped
- Automatically generated runesets will now pick runes of the same type as a last resort
- The reduced channeling cost grace period for projectile and area spells has been reduced from .5s --> .2s
- The grace period of draining health once mana has been depleted has been reduced .5s --> .25s
- Walking momentum is kept when flight is toggled and vice versa
- Concentrate, Efficiency, Magic's Reach, Bounce, and Massive runes have been rebalanced
- Base elemental projectiles created by Chaos, Order, and Spiral will now include damage bonuses
- Spell slots will visually update when they can and can't cast be cast
- You can no longer equip/unequip an item that would reduce your health or mana to 0
- There is now no maximum essence cost for disenchanting and purchasing items
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would prevent movement while in observer mode
- Fixed a bug that would cause enemy weapons to float in mid-air if their wielder was killed mid-swing
- Cancelling Spellblade no longer spawns a persistent glow
- Fixed a bug for the Bulwark that would cause Sentinel runes to increase channeling cost
- Fixed a bug that would prevent clairvoyance during the Brazmek boss fight
- The playthrough statistics screen will now show value ranges for magical-unique runes
- Map location focusing on the world map with gamepad has been significantly improved
- The fictorum is no longer invisible after toggling observer mode while using the first person camera
- Inventory camera transition has been slightly improved
- Reward choices now have a substantially lower chance of spawning exactly the same item
- Fixed a bug that could cause inconsistent event selection behavior when overlapping the inquisition legion
- The cast animations for Candy Cane and Snowball have been improved
- Fixed a bug that would clear falling lateral friction and flying breaking deceleration after flying
- Familiars and Sentinels will now properly target summoned shamblers
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when destroying a physics-simulated piece of loot or furniture
- Chlorobeam no longer knocks down trees
- Fixed a bug that would prevent Echo runes from working with Area spells
- Familiars can no longer affect the player with their spells
- Fixed a bug that could cause staircases within castle structures to float in midair
- Chaos on Chlorobeam will no longer only hit the ground in front of the player
- Fixed a rare bug with the enchantment window that could cause spellcasting to be locked
- Projectile rune interactions have been standardized for Pierce, Bounce, Trap, Chain, and Echo
- Adds will now spawn with the proper material during the balmur fight
- Sentinels will now properly fire roller projectiles (Fire Wave, Tremor, etc.)
- Fixed a bug that would prevent Master Modifier from triggering
- Fixed a bug that could cause bosses to permanently target a sentinel or familiar
- Fixed a bug that would show improper mana values when a penalty to mana was applied from a passive
Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.
- [Email](mailto:scrapingbottomgames@gmail.com)
- Discord
- Steam Community
- Fictorum subreddit
Changed files in this update