Build 8458694 · Last edited 29 March 2022

Finally, Steam workshop support and MacOS build are available.

And, thanks to HAC (@tigerauge0) and competor (@GugenTV)'s help, the game's Japanese translation is reworked.

Finally, all proposed features are done, and the full release is coming.

Thank you for your support.

And see you in the next game.