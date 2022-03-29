Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack arriving 12 April

Hayo Zookeepers!

We're glad you've had fun with our Roaming Educator video from the 1.9 update announcement! If you tuned in to our special livestream yesterday, you may have caught a few hints about what we've got for you today: join us as we celebrate water and how it's indispensable to life this spring!

Welcome 8 new animals from across the Wetlands with the new Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack, coming to you on 12 April alongside the free 1.9 update.

You're sure to have fun with none other than the loveable Capybara, the oddity that is the Platypus, the adorable Asian Small-Clawed Otter, the stealthy Spectacled Caiman, the sturdy Wild Water Buffalo, the elegant Red-Crowned Crane, and the agile Nile Lechwe! You can also entice guests with a new exhibit animal, the smallest of its species - the Danube Crested Newt!

You'll need some new enrichments to really help celebrate with your new animal friends. Your Capybaras will live their best life as they indulge in a soak with the new Hot Water Tap; spruce up your underwater areas with the new Small Underwater Feeder and Underwater Buoy, and have a splash in the sun with the new Natural Water Jet!

We'll also be bringing you a new timed scenario, this time set in the Pantanal, in Brazil. Help rescue animals who can't return to the wild find their forever home with this high welfare requirement challenge.

As mentioned in the update 1.9 announcement, our next free update will be bringing you some behavioural changes. The new bathing behaviours will also be enjoyed by the water-loving Capybara, and burrowing behaviours will be expanded to include the Platypus.

The Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack will be available for purchase for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€) on Steam on 12 April. Want to be one of the first to know as soon as the Pack releases? Then head over to Steam and wishlist now! Don't forget that you'll need to own Planet Zoo to be able to enjoy the Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack.

In the run-up to launch, the animals will be making an appearance on our social media feeds to bring you some self-care tips. Tune in to find out how they use the Wetlands to enrich their life, and for a closer look at what's to come!

Which animal will you build a habitat for first? Let us know below!