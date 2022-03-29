Orbital Bullet Full Launch Patch #4 (v.1.0.3) has been released!

Fraggers!

A new week means another patch! The new Patch, version 1.0.3, features a lot of community-wished improvements, besides a huge load of bugfixes, thanks to the awesome Orbital Bullet league of fraggers! More details below!

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in blocks or ceilings due to the overcharge player animation.

Fixed a bug where you could trigger the overcharge animation at the same time as you enter a rift, which could cause unknown behaviors.

Fixed an issue where some enemies with shields would not take damage from effects.

Fixed a bug where you could kill the Mastermind Boss with turrets in his unattackable states causing them to loop while he is dead.

Fixed a bug where you could open the combo chests after rebinding the Input with the old binding as well.

Fixed the enemy distribution in that turtled enemies can no longer spawn if there is a floor above them, making them unkillable.

Fixed a bug where you could bump your head in the Eternity Tower and be stuck on a previous floor.

Fixed an issue where some skill were unlocked in the class skill tree before you unlocked them. It did not break anything, but you just had it unlocked from the start.

Fixed various missions that did not work as intended. E.g. „Level 20 in one run“ and „Overcharge 3 skills“.

Fixed a bug where rare chests could be opened multiple times when you pressed fast and had enough keys.

Fixed a bug where the XP Capsules would inflate the total XP needed to level up.

Fixed a bug where the Overcharge Fragment Limit would be uncapped.

Fixed a bug where some Overcharge Skills would be active before you maxed the skill first, e.g. Critical Bullets.

Fixed various color code and loca issues.

Fixed a bug where there could be wrong displayed weapons in the eternity tower.

Fixed a display issue with the save slot selection when you have plugged in a controller.

Changed wrong Icons in the eternity tower reward selection and weapon rack.

Fixed a bug where re-rolling a skill would not change its overcharge description.

Improvements / Balancing

Added Feedback to the Monarch Bossfight Spheres when hitting them. Improving that, you have to destroy them in order to damage the Monarch.

We discovered some issues with the XP distribution and wanted to reduce the total XP so that you have to choose more specifically in the skills what you take in this run.

Balancing Pass „Experience Distribution“ Fixed a bug where the exp calculation could be inflated by exp capsules, see bugfixes above. Enemy now give slightly reduced exp. Reaching combo thresholds now no longer gives flat exp. Reduced the chance for exp capsules to spawn in the shop.



Overcharging skills is an important and run-defining feature. In the previous patch, there were some issues that made way more overcharges available than intended. As well as, some upgrades were capped when they should not be capped. So we made some adjustments to bring the overcharge count back to it’s intended level and added the possibility to have runs at the lower end as well as runs on the higher end of power.

Balancing Pass „Overcharge Fragments“. Fixed a bug where they could drop unlimited times, see bugfixes above. Reduced the drop rate from enemies from 5% -> 3% Removed Overcharge Pillars from the maximum Overcharge count, so they can now enhance your overall Overcharge limit.

All chests can now also contain the weapon you currently have equipped. The tier & weapon level can differ, tho.

You can now open/close the Menu with the Start button on the controller.

Reduced all weapon unlock costs by a bit to make them faster accessible.

Made small adjustments to enemy health scaling in later stages (Talos, Zeta, Dread Corp Space Station)

Once again big shoutout, and thank you for this frag-tastic community, supporting us and helping us to improve the game further!

Please keep it up!