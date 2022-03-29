Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Available now!

Dear Adventurers,

The wait is finally over and we are proud to announce that you can explore the mysteries of Spirits of Amazonia 3 NOW!

In Part 1 of the Spirits of Amazonia expansion, you’ve stepped back into Jake’s shoes as he befriended an Amazonian tribe for the first time. Part 2 continued the journey, introducing a new hunting tribe, new animals, and new weapons while propelling you even deeper into the epic Amazonian mystery. Looking ahead to part 3, Jake’s adventure comes to its thrilling conclusion. See below for more details:

Jake’s journey with the Spirits of Amazonia reaches its epic end

Introducing the Habukku, an Amazonian fishing tribe

Three ritual arenas—themed for each of the tribes

A new region with lots of locations to explore

4 new legends

A brand new AI, the centipede

2 new activities, 2 new weapons, a new pottery mechanic, and more

Items can be added to crafting by left clicking them while holding lCtrl

Small animation changes

And many fixes

Thank you so much for your support. We can’t wait to hear what’s your favourite feature from Spirits of Amazonia 3!