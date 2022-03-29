0.8.2 - Brainstorming

This update adds system for hot and cold tropes. These are set of tropes that will either sell well (hot) or poorly (cold). These change over time and you can see at least 1 at all times but upgrading marketing department allows you to see more

Also added in this update is the brainstorming system and limited tropes for player. This system works by giving player a limited selection of tropes on start to build their franchises out of.

You can learn more tropes by having your workers brainstorm. This takes two weeks, spends the workers creativity and gives you up to 4 new tropes. These are selected based on workers genre skills

Also fancy new worker click system added to give you a shortcut to training, firing, info and brainstorming



Changes

Having similar tropes as existing franchise gives a penalty now

Changed up franchise info UI

Hot/Cold Tropes system added

Brainstorming System

Limited trope selection for player

Training progress is visible in UI now

New worker click UI

