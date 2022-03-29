0.8.2 - Brainstorming

This update adds system for hot and cold tropes. These are set of tropes that will either sell well (hot) or poorly (cold). These change over time and you can see at least 1 at all times but upgrading marketing department allows you to see more
Also added in this update is the brainstorming system and limited tropes for player. This system works by giving player a limited selection of tropes on start to build their franchises out of.
You can learn more tropes by having your workers brainstorm. This takes two weeks, spends the workers creativity and gives you up to 4 new tropes. These are selected based on workers genre skills
Also fancy new worker click system added to give you a shortcut to training, firing, info and brainstorming
Changes
- Having similar tropes as existing franchise gives a penalty now
- Changed up franchise info UI
- Hot/Cold Tropes system added
- Brainstorming System
- Limited trope selection for player
- Training progress is visible in UI now
- New worker click UI
Fixes
- Fixed issues with contract renegotiation UI
- Franchise saving was not working correctly
- Fixed crash on marketing department upgrade
Changed files in this update