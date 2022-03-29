 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 29 March 2022

0.8.2 - Brainstorming

0.8.2 - Brainstorming

Build 8458108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds system for hot and cold tropes. These are set of tropes that will either sell well (hot) or poorly (cold). These change over time and you can see at least 1 at all times but upgrading marketing department allows you to see more

Also added in this update is the brainstorming system and limited tropes for player. This system works by giving player a limited selection of tropes on start to build their franchises out of.

You can learn more tropes by having your workers brainstorm. This takes two weeks, spends the workers creativity and gives you up to 4 new tropes. These are selected based on workers genre skills

Also fancy new worker click system added to give you a shortcut to training, firing, info and brainstorming

Changes

  • Having similar tropes as existing franchise gives a penalty now
  • Changed up franchise info UI
  • Hot/Cold Tropes system added
  • Brainstorming System
  • Limited trope selection for player
  • Training progress is visible in UI now
  • New worker click UI

Fixes

  • Fixed issues with contract renegotiation UI
  • Franchise saving was not working correctly
  • Fixed crash on marketing department upgrade

Changed files in this update

Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
  • Loading history…
