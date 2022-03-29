Tank Mechanic Simulator on Simfest: Hobby Edition!

Share · View all patches · Build 8457917 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 10:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Mechanics,

A reminder about the ongoing Simfest: Hobby Edition! Find a moment and watch the Stream we prepared earlier!

To celebrate this special occasion we have prepared for you a discount on

Tank Mechanic Simulator (-60%)

and DLC - First Supply (-10%)

Both promotions will run throughout the festival, for 7 days until April 4

Tank Mechanic Simulator - Renovate & build II World War tanks. Experience highly detailed & realistic simulation game. Take tanks fully apart by using different tools. Transform them from rusty and ruined to fully working. Check them on the training ground, sell or put into your own museum.

Tank Mechanic Simulator – First Supply DLC – An expansion for Tank Mechanic Simulator which includes 5 new highly detailed vehicles together with 5 engines. Additionally each vehicle contains packs of new museum stands, posters, unique MGs, ammunition, and achievements.

Thanks and have a good weekend,

DeGenerals



