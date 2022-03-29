Train Sim World 2 - Harlem Line Out Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1664957/Train_Sim_World_2_Harlem_Line_Grand_Central_Terminal__North_White_Plains_Route_AddOn/

Now’s the time to climb aboard and take the controls of classic and modern “EMU” (electric multiple unit)

trains on one of America’s busiest commuter railroads, with the new Train Sim World 2 Harlem Line: Grand Central Terminal – North White Plains route!

Train Sim World 2’s latest route delivers all the experiences, challenges, and hustle and bustle of Metro-North Commuter Railroad’s famed Harlem Line and features two magnificently re-created EMUs – Metro-North’s veteran M3A and modern M7A electrics.

The Route

As created for Train Sim World 2, the Harlem Line: Grand Central Terminal – North White Plains route extends from New York City to North White Plains, New York. Electrified via third-rail D. C. power, the multi-track line begins at the Big Apple’s legendary and historic Grand Central Terminal, then passes through the Park Avenue Tunnel and atop the Park Avenue Viaduct to Harlem 125th Street Station. Once past 125th Street, the route crosses the towering “DB” moveable bridge over the Harlem River to reach Mott Haven (milepost 5.4) in the Bronx. Between GCT and Mott Haven, Metro-North’s busy Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines all share common trackage. At Mott Haven, the MNCR Hudson Line diverges (the Train Sim World 2 route also include a short stretch of the Hudson Line extending to Yankees 153rd Street Station). Running largely in open air but below the surrounding street level, the four-track route extends through the Bronx with key station stops such as Fordham and the popular Bronx Botanical Gardens. At Woodlawn Junction (milepost 11.8), the Metro-North Harlem and New Haven lines separate, and the Harlem Line (which typically ranges from two to four tracks) begins a journey, much of it along the Bronx River, through a patchwork of urban and suburban territory to White Plains (milepost 22.4) and North White Plains (milepost 23.9), host to a large staging and servicing yard.







The Trains

The new Train Sim World 2 Harlem Line: Grand Central Terminal – North White Plains features and authentically brings to life two generations of Metro-North electric-multiple-unit (EMU) trains, the venerable Budd-constructed M3A and modern Bombardier-built M7A.







The Experience

Whether you wish to climb aboard and take the realistic controls of an M3A or M7A, ride as a passenger, explore or foot, or simply enjoy some train-watching, the new Train Sim World 2 Harlem Line: Grand Central Terminal – North White Plains route is guaranteed to deliver a captivating and enjoyable experience. The new route offers three informative and interactive training tutorials, five challenging scenarios, and more than 260 timetables services which re-create commuter express, semi-express, local, and terminal operations on the line! And you’ll enjoy, too, a search for collectibles and discover special activities.







Train Sim World 2 - Harlem Line Out Now!