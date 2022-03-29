0.2.7 Thank you & what's coming!

First of all Thank You everyone who bought the game! I hope everyone has had a great time with the game so far, today I'm releasing a small update with some quality of life improvements based on some feedback I received.

The most notable change being that you can chose how you want the input of the 'Upwards Dash' to work. You can pick between Down + Dash, Up + Dash or have it bound to the Alternative Action button which by default is 'A' on Keyboard and 'LB' on Controller. (The Alternative Action button can be re-bound to other keys)

This is just one of the many types of quality life improvements I'd like the game to have, some other things I wanna talk about is the current unfinished parts of the game. These are the three things I know the game currently is lacking and it will be improved by a ton in the coming months.

SFX, A lot of enemies and bosses currently are missing sound effects. And there will be unique boss music for each area.

Dialogues and Lore, I know there probably are some grammar mistakes or badly written dialogue. And generally it might all feel lackluster at the moment. It will get better!

Worldbuilding, the lack of unique assets and the sense of the game-world being an actual place with a history. It will get better!

There three things are the aspects of the game which I've spend the least time working on, I've primarily focused on gameplay and content. But yeah I'm writing this to just ensure everyone who might have wondered if the game in it's current state reflects the end product, in those three parts it surely doesn't yet.

Some more things I will be improving are some of the boss fights, and well.. generally everything. But one boss for example which is definitively getting a full re-make is the Queen Evil Eye boss.

That said, please do reach out to me if there is anything you'd like to suggest or any thoughts or questions about the game! But yeah I'm looking forward to this new era in this games history and yet again thank you!

Full Changelog for 0.2.7

Added a new option to pick which direction you hold to do an Upwards Dash (and the ability to bind it to Alternative action)

Improved the parallax in some rooms in Color Caverns

Improved the parallax in some rooms in Deep Grotto

Some level design changes

Removed the Slash-Switch option

Fixed some descriptions

Fixed the water at the Butterfly Boss so it looks like other rooms

Disabled some odd innate engine "features" like disabling sound with ctrl + S

Updated the inventory for the keyboard with prompts how to change tabs

Fixed a bug where you could not move the map to the left with the left thumbstick

Small change to the animations for the Flea enemies